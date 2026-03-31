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Google kicks off Android developer verification process, shares timeline

Google is starting to roll out its Android developer verification process with a phased rollout plan, alongside new rules and protections for installing apps outside official channels

Google's advanced flow for sideloading of Android apps (Image: Android Developers Blog)

Google's advanced flow for sideloading of Android apps (Image: Android Developers Blog)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 3:53 PM IST

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After outlining the “advanced flow” for sideloading earlier this month, Google has now opened up the Android developer verification process to app developers. The company has begun rolling out the verification system across both the Play Console and the new Android Developer Console, which is meant for developers distributing apps outside the Play Store.
 
Google said the rollout will take place in phases and outlined the following schedule for the advanced sideloading flow:
  • April 2026: Users will begin to see the Android Developer Verifier within Google System Services settings.
  • June 2026: Early access phase begins with limited distribution accounts for students and hobbyists.
  • August 2026: Limited distribution accounts will expand globally; advanced flow for power users will also roll out globally.
  • September 30, 2026: Apps will need to be registered by verified developers to be installed or updated on certified Android devices in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand. Unregistered apps can still be sideloaded using ADB or the advanced flow.
  • 2027 and beyond: The requirement will be rolled out globally.
 

What is Google’s new system for sideloading all about

Earlier this month, Google detailed a new system that will let Android users install apps from unverified developers while introducing added safeguards to limit scam-related risks. The company said the update brings an “advanced flow” that allows users to bypass existing verification rules, which were originally put in place to curb malware, fraud, and misuse of data on certified Android devices.

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According to Google, the approach is aimed at maintaining a balance between openness and security, especially for users who prefer sideloading apps outside official platforms. The company noted that the updated process includes extra checks designed to reduce the chances of users being tricked or pressured into installing harmful apps, a method often seen in scams.

Android sideloading: How the advanced flow works

Google said the advanced flow is a one-time setup that enables users to install apps from unverified developers, but only after completing a series of steps. It starts with turning on developer mode in system settings, a measure aimed at preventing accidental or one-tap bypasses often exploited in scams.
 
Users are then asked to confirm that they are not being instructed by another person while turning off security protections. This is followed by a device restart and reauthentication, which Google said is meant to break any active remote access sessions or calls that could be used by attackers.
 
After this, a mandatory one-day waiting period is enforced. Once the wait is over, users must verify their identity using biometrics such as fingerprint or face unlock, or a device PIN. Google said this delay is intended to counter urgency-based scam tactics by giving users time to reconsider.
Once all steps are completed, users can proceed to install apps from unverified sources, either for a limited seven-day window or on an ongoing basis. Even then, the system will continue to display warnings, though users can choose to move ahead with the installation.
 

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Topics : Google Android Latest Technology News

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 3:53 PM IST

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