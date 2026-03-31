Apple discontinued these iPhones, iPads and Macs in March: Check list

In March, Apple launched a wide range of new products across iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more. With these launches, Apple discontinued several older devices. While many of these products were replaced by newer models, such as the iPhone 16e being succeeded by the new iPhone 17e, a few removals stand out because they mark the end of entire product lines. This includes the likes of the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR. New launches that replaced older models Apple introduced a wide range of new devices across categories. These included the iPhone 17e, updated iPad Air with the M4 chip, the M5-powered MacBook Air, and refreshed MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.

The company also launched new displays like the Studio Display (2026) and Studio Display XDR, along with products such as the MacBook Neo and AirPods Max 2. Alongside these, Apple rolled out new accessories, including iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and a Beats-Nike collaboration.

With these launches, several older devices were discontinued. These include previous-generation iPads, MacBooks, and accessories such as the older Studio Display and AirPods Max with USB-C.

Apple discontinued these products in March: iPhone 16e

11-inch M3 iPad Air

13-inch M3 iPad Air

13-inch M4 MacBook Air

15-inch M4 MacBook Air

14-inch M4 Pro MacBook Pro

14-inch M4 Max MacBook Pro

16-inch M4 Pro MacBook Pro

16-inch M4 Max MacBook Pro

Mac Pro with M2 Ultra

Studio Display (2022)

Pro Display XDR

AirPods Max (USB-C) Products discontinued without replacements Not every product removed this month had a clear successor. Apple discontinued the Pro Display XDR, a high-end monitor first introduced in 2019. While Apple did launch a new Studio Display XDR, it is not a direct successor to the Pro Display XDR. The new Studio Display XDR is smaller in comparison and comes with an entirely new set of configurations.

ALSO READ: Apple releases iOS 26.5 dev beta 1 for iPhones: What's new, how to update Another major change is the end of the Mac Pro lineup. Apple has discontinued the Mac Pro model and has confirmed that it does not plan to release any new Mac Pro hardware going forward. The Mac Pro was last updated in 2023 with the M2 Ultra chip.

Apple product launches in the coming months: What to expect

Apple may be preparing for another wave of product launches in the coming months. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the company is reportedly working on several updates across its lineup, including smart home devices, streaming hardware, Macs, and the entry-level iPad.

Here is a list of products that Apple could launch in the coming months: