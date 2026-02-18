OpenAI partners with top Indian institutes to advance AI literacy, skills

OpenAI today announced its collaboration with top tier institutes in India to strengthen AI use among students. The company announced collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) and Pearl Academy.

This is the first cohort of higher education institutions in India with whom OpenAI is working to strengthen national capability for an AI-driven economy. This initiative moves beyond providing access to AI tools. It focuses on helping students, as well as faculty and staff, use AI to deepen learning, think critically and create.

Raghav Gupta, Head of Education, OpenAI India, said, “AI literacy is essential to building a future-ready generation. Studies project that by 2030, nearly 40 per cent of the core skills workers rely on today will change, driven largely by AI. Yet, a gap remains between what AI tools can do and how people are using them. Education institutions are a critical route to bridge this gap. By embedding AI tools, training and research into the core infrastructure of schools and universities, they can equip students with the skills needed to thrive in a world with AI.”

The initiative will support more than 100,000 students, faculty and staff over the coming year. The work will focus on durable, campus-wide capability, including secure, enterprise-grade ChatGPT Edu access, structured onboarding, discipline-specific implementation guidance and responsible-use frameworks aligned with institutional policies.

Additionally, IIM Ahmedabad and Manipal will deploy OpenAI certifications, formalising structured AI capability pathways within business education and multidisciplinary programmes respectively. To expand AI capabilities beyond campuses and into the broader skilling ecosystem, OpenAI is also collaborating with leading ed-tech platforms including PhysicsWallah, upGrad and HCL GUVI. These platforms will launch structured courses focused on AI fundamentals and practical ChatGPT use cases, targeting students and early-career professionals seeking industry-ready skills.