OPPO confirms Reno 13 series launch for January 2025, shares design details

OPPO confirms Reno 13 series launch for January 2025, shares design details

OPPO confirmed that the Reno 13 series will feature aluminium frame, sculpted glass on the back, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the display

BS Tech New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

OPPO has announced that the Reno 13 series will launch in January 2025. The Chinese smartphone brand, on December 23, confirmed details of the series, which will include two models – the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro. Ahead of the launch, the company revealed key design elements, including colour options, thickness, weight, and ingress protection ratings.

OPPO Reno 13 series: What to expect

Colours
 
The Reno 13 Pro will be available in graphite grey and mist lavender, while the Reno 13 will come in ivory white and luminous blue. OPPO described the colour variants as showcasing an “exquisite ergonomic design with rugged durability, a testament to OPPO’s high-standard craftsmanship.”
 
 
Texture
 
The Reno 13 series will feature a mix of matte and glossy finishes with colour-shifting properties visible from different angles. The India-exclusive luminous blue variant of the Reno 13 will have a glowing outline around the camera module, while the ivory white variant will display a light effect resembling “translucent butterfly wings fluttering.”

For the Pro model, the mist lavender variant will have a subtle purple tone, and the graphite grey variant will offer a matte finish with subtle glossy accents.
 
Material
 
The Reno 13 series will come with an aluminium frame, sculpted glass back, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection for the display. OPPO said the series will offer drop protection for the display and internal components. Both models will carry ingress protection ratings of IP66, IP68, and IP69.
Specifications
 
The Reno 13 series was first unveiled in OPPO’s home market in November. The India models are expected to match the specifications of the global variants:
 
OPPO Reno 13 Pro
  • Display: 6.83-inch AMOLED, quad-curved, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 3.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (AF, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide (AF) + 50MP telephoto (AF, OIS)
  • Front camera: 50MP (AF)
  • Battery: 5800mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless
OPPO Reno 13
  • Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 3.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (AF, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide (AF)
  • Front camera: 50MP (AF)
  • Battery: 5600mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
 

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

