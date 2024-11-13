OPPO Reno 13 series launching soon in China, India launch in 2025: Report

Business Standard
The OPPO Reno 13 Pro will likely feature a 5900mAh battery and come with an IP68/IP69 rating for dust and water resistance

Harsh Shivam
Nov 13 2024

China's OPPO is reportedly gearing up to launch its Reno 13 series smartphones in the company's home country this month. According to a report by 91Mobiles, both OPPO Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro models are expected to launch in China on November 25, with an India launch likely scheduled for January 2025. The Reno 13 series smartphones will succeed the Reno 12 series that launched in July this year.
 
While the company is yet to confirm the launch date, details about the specifications of the new Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro smartphones have surfaced online. Here are the details:
 
 
OPPO Reno 13 Series: What to expect
 
The OPPO Reno 13 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch quad-curved OLED display with 1.5K resolution. For comparison, the OPPO Reno 12 Pro sports a slightly smaller 6.7-inch display with FHD+ resolution. The Pro model will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset in the Chinese market but could come with a different chip in India. For imaging, the OPPO Reno 13 Pro is expected to feature a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom capability. The front camera will likely be a 50MP shooter.

The Reno 13 Pro is expected to bring major improvements to battery capacity with a 5,900mAh battery compared to the 5,000mAh battery on the Reno 12 Pro. The smartphone is also expected to be compatible with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It could also get improved durability with an IP68/IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.
 
While there is not much information about the pricing of the Reno 13 series smartphones, it is expected to be along the same lines as its predecessor. For reference, the OPPO Reno 12 Pro started at Rs 36,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the vanilla model was priced at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
 
OPPO Reno 13 Pro: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inch OLED, quad-curved, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (3x zoom)
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5,900mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless
  • IP rating: IP68/IP69
  • OS: Android 15 based ColorOS 15

Nov 13 2024

