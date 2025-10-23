Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Quantum Echoes key step toward real-world quantum computing: Google

Quantum Echoes key step toward real-world quantum computing: Google

The company said the discovery marks the first-ever verifiable quantum advantage, meaning the results can be independently repeated and confirmed by other quantum systems

quantum computing, AI, CHIP

The company said this achievement could revolutionise how researchers design new drugs, build better batteries, and study materials for cleaner energy and quantum technologies.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major leap in quantum computing, Google announced that its new Quantum Echoes algorithm has outperformed even the world’s fastest supercomputers, running 13,000 times faster on its Willow quantum chip.
 
In a blog post on Wednesday, the company said the discovery marks the first-ever verifiable quantum advantage, meaning the results can be independently repeated and confirmed by other quantum systems.
 
“This is the first time a quantum computer has successfully run a verifiable algorithm that surpasses classical supercomputers,” Google said, adding that the achievement brings the technology closer to real-world applications in fields such as medicine, materials science, and energy.
 

Quantum Echoes algorithm

The new algorithm, called Quantum Echoes, uses a method that acts like an ultra-precise quantum 'echo'. Google explained that scientists send a controlled signal into the quantum system, slightly disturb it, and then reverse the process to detect the 'echo' that bounces back. This allows them to measure minute quantum effects that are impossible to capture using traditional computers. 

Also Read

Upcoming Samsung products (Image: YouTube/Samsung)

Samsung working on AI glasses with Google following Galaxy XR headset debut

Google

Google invites Superfans to test upcoming Pixel Phones before public launch

Delhi high court

Delhi HC asks Google to remove misleading and deepfake content on Sadhguru

YouTube video player redesigned

YouTube redesigns video player across web, mobile app, and TV: What's new

Google Meet

Google Meet adds AI-powered makeup filter to enhance your on-screen look

 
The company said that the Quantum Echoes algorithm worked because of the advanced Willow quantum chip. "Last year, Willow showed its power with a test called Random Circuit Sampling, which measures how complex a quantum system can be. Quantum Echoes is different because it models a real physical experiment, testing both complexity and precision. That’s why it’s called 'quantum verifiable', where another similar quantum computer can check and confirm the results," Google said.

Real-world applications

Google Quantum AI's Founder and Lead Hartmut Neven, and the company's Director of Quantum Pathfinding Vadim Smelyanskiy, said that quantum computers can help scientists study how atoms and particles interact and understand the shapes of molecules.
 
The company said this achievement could revolutionise how researchers design new drugs, build better batteries, and study materials for cleaner energy and quantum technologies.
 
"Just like the telescope and microscope opened up new worlds, this experiment is a step toward a 'quantum-scope' — a tool that could measure natural phenomena previously impossible to see. This could help in drug discovery, materials science, and even in designing better components for quantum computers themselves," they said.

More From This Section

Snapchat's AI filter

Snapchat's Imagine Lens brings text-to-image AI to all users: How it works

Google Pixel Buds 2a in Hazel colour

Lost a Pixel Bud? Google now sells 'replacement' pieces in India: Details

Samsung's Galaxy XR Headset

Samsung's Galaxy XR headset debuts at half the price of Apple's Vision Pro

Anthropic

Anthropic in talks with Google for multibillion-dollar cloud deal

OpenAI (Image: Shutterstock)

OpenAI launches web browser 'Atlas' to compete with Google Chrome

Topics : Google quantum computer Google's quantum computer quantum leap BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon