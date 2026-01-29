Realme P4 Power with 10,001 mAh battery to launch on Jan 29: Where to watch

Realme is set to launch the P4 Power smartphone and Buds Clip wireless earphones in India on January 29. The Realme P4 Power will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip and a 10,001mAh battery, confirmed the Chinese smartphone brand ahead of the launch. Additionally, it confirmed that the Realme open-ear-style Buds Clip will feature 11mm dual-magnet drivers, NextBass audio tuning, and 3D spatial audio support.

Realme P4 Power, Buds Clip: Launch details

Date: January 29

Time: 12:00 PM

How to watch: Livestream will be available on Realme India’s YouTube channel

Alternatively, readers may also watch the event through the livestream embedded at the end of this article.

Realme P4 Power: Details

According to details listed on the company’s website, the Realme P4 Power will feature a 1.5K resolution display of 144Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 6,500 nits, and HDR10+, along with Netflix HDR support. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, coupled with a HyperVision+ AI chip for smoother visuals, sharper clarity, and better motion handling – said the company.

On the camera front, the device will boast a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor alongside a wide-angle lens. It will be available in TransSilver, TransOrange, and TransBlue colour options.

The smartphone will be powered by a 10,001mAh battery with support for 80W fast wired charging and 27W reverse charging, while tipping the scales at 219g. Realme has also introduced a limited-time assurance for early buyers, offering a free battery replacement if the battery health falls below 80 per cent within the first four years.

The smartphone will run Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0, and it is promised three major Android updates and four years of security patches. The phone will also include several AI-driven features such as AI Light Me for dynamic lighting effects, AI Style Me for converting photos into cartoons and 3D emojis, AI Smart Reply for auto-generating responses during gaming sessions, among others.

Realme P4 Power: Specifications

Display: 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve+, 1.5K resolution, 6500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Netflix HDR

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400

OS: Android 16-based Realme 7.0

Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX882

Battery: 10,001mAh

Charging: 80W wired, 27W reverse charging

Colour: TransSilver, TransOrange, TransBlue

Weight: 219g

Realme Buds Clip: Details

Realme said the Buds Clip will come with 11mm dual-magnet drivers, paired with NextBass audio tuning and support for 3D spatial audio. The earbuds will be offered in two colour variants, Titanium Black and Titanium Gold.

The company added that the Buds Clip uses an ear-clip style design that sits on the ear and is designed to reduce pressure compared to conventional in-ear earbuds. Realme noted that the open-fit design allows users to stay aware of their surroundings while listening to audio or taking calls.

Weighing 5.3g per earbud, the Realme Buds Clip will feature a titanium-fit structure, 11mm dual-magnet large-amplitude speakers, NextBass audio tuning and 3D spatial audio support. For voice calls, the earbuds will rely on a dual-microphone system with AI-powered noise reduction to cut down background noise like wind and traffic. Realme claims up to 36 hours of total battery life with the charging case. It comes with Bluetooth 5.4 support, Swift Pair, dual-device connectivity, an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, and AI-based features such as real-time assistance and translation.

Realme P4 Power, Buds Clip: Launch livestream