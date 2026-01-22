Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung Sound Tower speakers of up to 240W audio output launched: Price

Samsung Sound Tower speakers of up to 240W audio output launched: Price

Samsung Sound Tower 2026 speakers have launched in India with two models, ST50F and ST40F, offering up to 240W audio output, stereo pairing, LED lighting, and more

Samsung Sound Tower speakers

Samsung Sound Tower speakers

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has launched the Sound Tower 2026 lineup, comprising two models – ST50F and ST40F. These tower speakers boast Samsung’s upgraded acoustic architecture to deliver clear and balanced sound output across diverse environments, with an output of up to 240W. Samsung said these speakers incorporate dual woofers and waveguide-assisted tweeters to disperse sound in a consistent manner.

Samsung Sound Tower: Price and availability

Samsung’s 2026 Sound Tower models will soon be available at Rs 25,500 onwards.
 
It will be available for purchase from Samsung’s website, select offline retailers, and select e-commerce platforms.
 

Also Read

Adobe update to Acrobat and Express

Adobe to soon let AI turn documents into presentations, podcasts: Details

YouTube Shorts, YouTube

YouTube Shorts may soon feature AI versions of creators you follow: Details

Open AI

With 'OpenAI for Countries', ChatGPT maker seeks to increase global AI use

Tech Wrap January 21

Tech Wrap Jan 21: OnePlus, BenQ gaming monitor, Netflix mobile app revamp

Gemini in Chrome

Chromebooks to soon get Gemini in Chrome, similar to macOS and Windows

Samsung Sound Tower 2026 lineup: Details

Samsung Sound Tower 2026 lineup comprises the ST50F and ST40F models. The lineup offers peak output of up to 240W and supports multiple sound modes. Users can pair two Sound Towers using Stereo Play for left-right channel separation or connect multiple compatible speakers through Auracast Group Play. Samsung said that both speakers use an updated acoustic design featuring dual woofers and waveguide-assisted tweeters for wider sound dispersion and consistent audio clarity. 
 
Samsung has claimed that the ST50F offers up to 18 hours of battery life and includes a telescopic handle with wheels for easier movement, while the ST40F is said to deliver up to 12 hours of playback and features a top carry handle.
  Samsung has said that the IPX4 rated water resistance provides added reliability during outdoor use, making it suitable for monsoon fun to poolside gatherings. The speakers also include built-in LED lighting with five preset modes and six lighting patterns, which can be controlled via the Samsung Sound Tower app and synchronise with music playback in real time.
 

More From This Section

BenQ MOBIUZ EX271UZ gaming monitor

BenQ launches 'Game Art' gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate: Details

Amazon Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 (Gen 4)

Amazon launches Echo Show 11, Show 8 gen 4 in India: Check price, features

Lava Blaze Duo 3

Lava Blaze Duo 3 launched with dual screen, 50MP Sony camera: Price, specs

BenQ EW270Q gaming monitor

BenQ launches 2K gaming monitor in India with 200Hz refresh rate: Features

Garmin Quatix 8 Pro

Garmin unveils Quatix 8 Pro smartwatch with two-way satellite messaging

Topics : Samsung gadgets Latest Technology News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDonald Trump Tariff ThreatsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDr Reddy Laboratories Share PriceDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026IMD Weather Update Today