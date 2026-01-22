Samsung Sound Tower speakers of up to 240W audio output launched: Price

Samsung has launched the Sound Tower 2026 lineup, comprising two models – ST50F and ST40F. These tower speakers boast Samsung’s upgraded acoustic architecture to deliver clear and balanced sound output across diverse environments, with an output of up to 240W. Samsung said these speakers incorporate dual woofers and waveguide-assisted tweeters to disperse sound in a consistent manner.

Samsung Sound Tower: Price and availability

Samsung’s 2026 Sound Tower models will soon be available at Rs 25,500 onwards.

It will be available for purchase from Samsung’s website, select offline retailers, and select e-commerce platforms.

Samsung Sound Tower 2026 lineup: Details

Samsung Sound Tower 2026 lineup comprises the ST50F and ST40F models. The lineup offers peak output of up to 240W and supports multiple sound modes. Users can pair two Sound Towers using Stereo Play for left-right channel separation or connect multiple compatible speakers through Auracast Group Play. Samsung said that both speakers use an updated acoustic design featuring dual woofers and waveguide-assisted tweeters for wider sound dispersion and consistent audio clarity.

Samsung has claimed that the ST50F offers up to 18 hours of battery life and includes a telescopic handle with wheels for easier movement, while the ST40F is said to deliver up to 12 hours of playback and features a top carry handle.

Samsung has said that the IPX4 rated water resistance provides added reliability during outdoor use, making it suitable for monsoon fun to poolside gatherings. The speakers also include built-in LED lighting with five preset modes and six lighting patterns, which can be controlled via the Samsung Sound Tower app and synchronise with music playback in real time.