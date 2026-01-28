OPPO Find X9 Ultra and OPPO X9s: 200MP cameras, 7000 mAh batteries expected

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO is reportedly gearing up to expand its Find X9 series . According to a report by Android Headlines, OPPO is developing the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s with plans to launch them in March this year. The anticipated Ultra variant and X9s variant are both expected to sport two 200MP cameras on the back. OPPO has not yet made any announcements in this regard, and it remains unclear whether either of the models will make their way to India.

Notably, OPPO launched four models in the Find X8 series – Find X8, Find X8 Pro, Find X8s, and Find X8 Ultra. However, only the OPPO Find X8 and X8 Pro were launched in India. The remaining two models were limited to China. 91Mobiles has reported that the OPPO Find X9s may launch in India in March, but the Ultra variant is likely to remain China-exclusive.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra: What to expect

Alleged images of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra have reportedly surfaced on the web, revealing its design. As per the images, the top-end model in the series will sport four cameras on the back, two of which are likely to be 200MP each. According to a report by GizmoChina, the Find X9 Ultra is expected to sport a 200MP Sony LYT-901 sensor, a 200MP OmniVision sensor with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with 10x optical zoom, and a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide sensor.

It may sport a 6.86-inch 2K flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and run Android 16-based ColorOS 16 interface. OPPO Find X9 Ultra may boast a 7,300mAh battery.

For context, the OPPO Find X9 Pro sports a triple camera setup on the back, comprising a 50MP (Sony LYT-828) wide-angle sensor, a 50MP (Samsung 5KJN5) ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 200MP (Samsung S5KHP5) telephoto sensor. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip and a 7,500mAh battery.

OPPO Find X9s: What to expect

As per Android Headlines, the OPPO Find X9s, expected to be a compact phone, will also sport dual 200MP cameras on the back – a 200MP primary camera, and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera. Additionally, it may get a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera on the back. As mentioned above, even the Find X9 Pro variant does not feature two 200MP cameras on the back.

The report adds that the Find X9s may sport a 6.3-inch screen with highly narrow bezels, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It is expected to be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 9500+ chip and have a 7,000mAh battery. It may also include wireless charging support.

For context, the base OPPO Find X9 and X9 Pro are both powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip. The base variant packs a 7,025mAh battery and sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED display. Though the Find X9s is expected to be a compact smartphone, its battery capacity is nearly as much as the base variant.