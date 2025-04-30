Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reddit adds AI-powered Hindi translation for posts and comments: Details

Redditors can utilise this feature by clicking on the translate icon on the top right corner of the Reddit app on iOS, Android, or desktop

Reddit

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reddit is rolling out an artificial intelligence-powered translation feature to make the platform more relevant for Indian users. According to Reddit, this new feature would translate feeds, posts, comments, and conversations in Hindi. In the coming months, the digital platform known for user-generated content will also add Bengali to the list of supported Indian languages for AI-powered translations.
 
Redditors can utilise this feature by clicking on the translate icon in the top right corner of the Reddit app on iOS, Android, or desktop.
 
This rollout comes on the heels of Reddit Answers' launch in India—an AI-driven tool designed to improve the speed, accuracy, and relevance of user searches. Alongside this, Reddit has introduced SEO upgrades and now machine translation support, all aimed at creating a more user-friendly and inclusive space.
 

What is Reddit Answers
 
Reddit Answers is an AI-based tool created to help users discover genuine insights, suggestions, and viewpoints shared by real people on a wide range of topics. Unlike generic search tools, it focuses entirely on Reddit’s own content—drawing from posts, comments, and active discussions across various communities.
 
According to Reddit, the feature taps into the platform’s vast pool of shared experiences, surfacing the most relevant and trustworthy details in a streamlined, conversational format that’s easy to navigate.
 
Each response also includes direct links to original posts or comment threads, giving users the option to explore more deeply or verify the information themselves.
Currently, users can ask up to 10 questions per week. Logged-in users get a daily limit of 20 questions, while Reddit Premium subscribers can ask up to 100 questions per day.

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

