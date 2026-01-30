WhatsApp explores subscription to unlock extra in-app features: Details

WhatsApp is reportedly exploring to introduce an optional paid subscription plan that will unlock a set of exclusive features to users. According to WABetaInfo, the development was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.4.8. The optional plan may bring extra customisation tools, including themes, app icons, chat ringtones and the ability to pin more conversations. The subscription is expected to focus on personalisation and added convenience rather than core messaging functions.

Meta subscription plan: What’s it

Meta is reportedly preparing to test a new range of paid subscription plans across Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. These subscriptions are expected to unlock exclusive features, advanced AI tools, and additional controls, while the core experience of Meta’s apps will continue to remain free.

ALSO READ: Google rolls out Project Genie: What is it, how it works, and availability In an earlier statement to TechCrunch, WhatsApp said its upcoming subscription offerings will focus on improving productivity, creativity and AI-driven features. As per the report, Meta emphasised that it is not committing to a single subscription model and will instead test multiple feature sets and bundles, with each app offering its own distinct premium experience.

WhatsApp subscription plan: What’s expected

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new subscription plan that users can access through a waitlist. Once the plan is officially launched, users who opt in will be notified and can choose whether to subscribe. The paid plan is expected to roll out in a future update, with pricing yet to be announced and likely to vary by country.

Personalisation features

As reported, one major category of premium features focuses on customisation. WhatsApp reportedly plans to offer premium sticker packs that will not be available to free users. Alongside this, subscribers may get access to new app themes and a dedicated set of chat ringtones, allowing users to personalise how the app looks and sounds.

ALSO READ: Spotify expands in-app messaging feature to groups: Here is how it works Another feature in this category is app icon customisation. Users will be able to choose from multiple new app icons, offering more control over how WhatsApp appears on their phone’s home screen.

Chat and usability upgrades

The subscription is also expected to bring functional upgrades. One of the additions is the ability to pin more than three chats. Currently, WhatsApp limits pinned conversations to three, but the paid plan could allow users to keep more important chats easily accessible.

Privacy and optional nature

WhatsApp has reportedly clarified that this subscription will be optional and will not impact privacy. Core features like private messaging, calling, and end-to-end encryption will remain free for all users. The company has also confirmed that users will not have to pay extra for privacy protections.