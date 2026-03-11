Some Samsung Galaxy S26 users see Play Protect certification error: Report

Some early buyers of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series are reportedly facing an unusual software issue. According to a report by 9to5Google, citing Reddit posts, a few consumers have reported that their Samsung Galaxy S26 series devices are showing an alert that the smartphone is not certified by Google Play Protect.

As per 9to5Google, several users who pre-ordered the smartphone and received their phones ahead of the official sale date have noticed a message stating that “This device isn’t Play Protect certified,” which can affect the functioning of certain apps. The issue was reportedly flagged by multiple users on Reddit shortly after pre-order deliveries began.

For the uninitiated, Play Protect certification plays a key role in Android security and is often required for sensitive applications such as banking or financial services. If a device is not recognised as certified, some of these apps may refuse to run or limit functionality.

The exact reason behind the issue remains unclear. However, as per the report, some affected users have said that the error disappeared after restarting the device or after some time. It added that such certification problems are uncommon on mainstream flagship devices.

Samsung is also reportedly rolling out the first software update for the Galaxy S26 series, which may address the issue.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series goes on sale

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series and Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series are now available for purchase in India. The smartphone lineup, comprising the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26+ and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, was launched on February 26 with a starting price of Rs 87,999 and introduces features such as Privacy Display, new Galaxy AI tools including Now Nudge, and a redesigned camera module.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced from Rs 1,39,999, while the Galaxy S26+ starts at Rs 1,19,999. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series, comprising the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro, has also gone on sale in India. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is priced at Rs 22,999 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 is priced at Rs 16,999. The smartphones and earbuds are available through Samsung’s online store, e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, and select retail outlets.