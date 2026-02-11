Tech Wrap Feb 11: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Android 17, Google Photos on iOS

Google has confirmed that Android 17 beta 1 is set to arrive “soon” for public testing. The update was announced shortly after Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2.1 was released, indicating that the next major Android version is moving into its beta stage. This year, Google appears to be revising its release strategy by skipping the traditional Developer Preview phase and moving directly to beta 1. Google Photos brings 'Create with AI' templates to iPhone, iPad Google is extending its ‘Create with AI’ feature in Google Photos to iPhone and iPad users in India. The feature debuted on Android a few months earlier and is now expanding to Apple devices in selected markets. It enables users to edit and enhance photos using built-in AI templates.

Telecom company Airtel has introduced a new AI-powered security tool aimed at protecting users from bank fraud linked to OTP scams. The system functions at the network level and issues real-time alerts if it detects a potentially suspicious situation during a call. According to the company, the objective is to prevent customers from sharing banking OTPs with fraudsters while still on the call.

Google is broadening the availability of its Gemini-powered Fitbit Coach to additional countries beyond the US. First launched in public preview in October, the AI-based coaching tool offers customised workout routines, sleep analysis, and recovery recommendations based on user data. With this expansion, the Public Preview is also being made available to iOS users, allowing more Fitbit Premium members to access it via the updated Fitbit app.

YouTube Music has rolled out a new AI Playlist tool for Premium subscribers. The company announced the feature on X (formerly Twitter), confirming its availability on Android and iOS devices. The tool allows users to create playlists by describing their preferred mood, idea, or genre, either through text or voice input, instead of manually selecting songs.

In recent years, handheld gaming has evolved in two distinct directions. On one side are high-powered Windows-based devices like the Asus ROG Ally, ROG Xbox Ally, MSI Claw, and similar systems that function essentially as compact PCs with built-in controllers. On the other are smaller, more affordable retro handhelds such as the Anbernic RG35XX H, which focus primarily on emulation and classic console libraries.

Indian businesses rank among the most active global users of AI and machine-learning tools, with large volumes of sensitive data being processed through these systems, according to the Zscaler ThreatLabz 2026 AI Security Report. The report indicates that enterprise AI-related data transfers, along with data leakage incidents, are increasing more rapidly in India than in other regions.

The India AI Impact Summit, beginning February 16 in New Delhi, will gather participants from India and abroad to discuss advancements in artificial intelligence. Domestically, focus will likely be on 12 Indian startups selected under the IndiaAI Mission to develop indigenous foundation models trained on Indian languages and datasets. These firms are building large language models (LLMs) and multimodal systems tailored to local linguistic, sector-specific, and governance needs. The startups involved are as follows:

As New Delhi gets ready to host the India AI Impact Summit from February 16 to 20, the country is framing its AI strategy around measurable, large-scale outcomes rather than broad policy discussions. While previous editions in the UK, South Korea, and France focused on safety standards and innovation frameworks, the 2026 summit in India will emphasise technology deployment and tangible societal benefits.

Ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, India has introduced seven ‘chakras’ to guide global discussions on AI development and deployment. These chakras serve as thematic groups intended to convert broad AI principles into concrete policies and practical implementation.