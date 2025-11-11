Samsung SmartThings adds support for Apple Siri Shortcuts: What it means

Samsung SmartThings has reportedly added support for Siri Shortcuts. According to a report by 9to5Mac, Samsung has introduced compatibility between Siri Shortcuts and SmartThings Routines. In simpler words, this means that users can now trigger SmartThings automations directly with Siri voice commands. This update is expected to make it easier for users to control their SmartThings home using their iPhone, HomePod, or other Apple device. Notably, this update is also reportedly compatible with Apple Watch.
For the uninitiated, Siri Shortcuts is a feature in iOS that lets you run automations by asking Siri.
According to 9to5Mac, here are some routines that are available for iOS (and Android) users:
- Create a ‘Good Morning’ routine that adjusts the lights, turns on the coffee maker, and opens the blinds when the first person wakes up.
- Set up a shared ‘Leaving Home’ routine that locks the doors, turns off lights, and activates your security system when the last person leaves.
- With Bedtime mode, you can simply say ‘Goodnight’ to turn everything off at once or prepare for sleep by creating a relaxing atmosphere: dim the lights and close your blinds, or set smart devices like your Samsung TV to turn off automatically. Plus, energy devices like thermostats can be set to adjust to a cooler temperature for sleep.
What is Samsung SmartThings
Samsung SmartThings is a platform that lets users control and automate all of their smart home devices from one place. Think of it as a remote control for the entire home — using just the user’s phone. With the SmartThings app, one can turn on lights, adjust the thermostat, lock doors, check cameras, or even control the TV and washing machine, irrespective of where they are.
The idea behind SmartThings is to make everyday tasks easier by connecting all compatible devices so they can work together. For example, one can set a routine that automatically turns off the lights and locks the doors when they leave, or one that turns on the AC and TV when they come home. It also works with many popular brands and supports new smart home standards like Matter, so users are not limited to Samsung products.