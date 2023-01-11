Samsung confirms Galaxy S23 series launch during 'Unpacked' event on Feb 1

on Wednesday officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming smartphone Galaxy S23 series on February 1 at the tech giant's Unpacked event.

This will be the first in-person edition of the event after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020. It will also be live streamed on the tech giant's official website.

"A new era of Galaxy innovation is coming. Our innovations are designed to enable incredible possibilities for people today and beyond. The new Galaxy S series will be the epitome of how we define the ultimate premium experience," said .

As per the rumours, the Galaxy S23 series may feature an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

It will likely come in three colours -- Cotton Flower, Mistly Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black, reports 9To5Google.

Meanwhile, will reportedly reveal its next-generation Galaxy laptops alongside its Galaxy S23 series at the Unpacked event.

The company is expected to refresh its Galaxy Book laptop lineup with improved hardware specifications and better software, according to SamMobile.

The exact specifications of the upcoming Galaxy laptops are still unclear, but the Galaxy Books are expected to feature Intel's 13th Gen processors.

Some models could have the built-in S Pen stylus, while others could have a dedicated graphics processing unit (GPU).

