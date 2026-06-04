Snap stands to gain the most from expanding digital advertising expenditure

Pulkit Trivedi, India managing director (MD) of photo and video-sharing platform Snap.

The social media intermediary, with over 250 million monthly active users, stands to gain the most from this growth in ad expenditure, Trivedi said, adding that Snap will play to its strength of being the “GenZ” platform.

“The biggest distinction we make is that our platform is not for 16-54-year-olds, but rather for 13-30-year-olds… Though we have a few users who are above 30, yet 90 per cent of our user base is 13-30,” Trivedi said.

Snap has seen the number of advertisers on its platform grow more than 10 times over the last two years. These advertisers include large ones such as L’Oreal and Mondelez, ecom players like Amazon and Flipkart, fashion and beauty retailers such as Myntra and Nykaa, and quick commerce companies, he said.

The format of advertisements on Snap, however, differs from traditional platforms, as most new-age social media users do not respond well to the traditional approach of building brand awareness and then prompting them to buy the product, Trivedi said.

“This whole classic funnel loop or advertising or brand loop is now totally fallen apart. It’s not like a linear journey. It’s very intertwined.