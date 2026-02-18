Snapchat brings Insta-style Creator Subscriptions for additional content

Snapchat has announced the launch of Creator Subscriptions, a new feature that lets users pay for additional content from their favourite creators. The company said the program is currently being tested in an alpha phase with select creators in the United States, starting February 23. According to Snap Newsroom, users can subscribe to creators directly in the Snapchat app to access exclusive Stories and Snaps, receive priority replies, and watch that creator’s Stories without ads.

Snapchat Creator subscriptions: What’s new

According to Snapchat , creators can decide their own monthly subscription prices, though the app will suggest different pricing tiers. Once subscribed, users can see subscriber-only Stories and Snaps, get priority replies to a creator’s public Stories and view that creator’s Stories without ads.

The company said that the feature is meant to give creators another way to earn money on the platform, in addition to existing programs such as ad revenue sharing and brand collaborations. Snap already runs monetisation efforts like the Unified Monetization Program and Snap Star Collab Studio, and subscriptions are being added as an extra option rather than a replacement.

ALSO READ: Samsung tweaks Galaxy camera features, set to be unveiled on February 25 In the blog, the company explained that the idea behind subscriptions is to build closer connections between creators and their most loyal followers. They further added that instead of relying only on ads or one-off brand deals, creators can now earn recurring income from followers who want more direct access and additional content.

The company has also said it plans to expand Creator Subscriptions to Snap Stars in Canada, the U.K., and France in the coming weeks, before rolling it out more widely. For now, Snapchat said the subscription feature will slowly expand to more creators, users, and devices as it continues testing.