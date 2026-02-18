Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / India AI Expo to remain closed on Feb 19, to get extra day on Feb 21

India AI Expo to remain closed on Feb 19, to get extra day on Feb 21

The expo has been extended by a day due to huge enthusiasm

India AI Impact Summit, AI Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit on February 19 | Image: Khalid Anzar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India AI Expo Summit 2026 will remain closed on February 19 and will instead get an extra day on February 21, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit on February 19.

"The expo will remain closed on February 19. It has been extended by a day due to huge enthusiasm. It will remain open on Saturday, February 21," Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said.

Krishnan said 20 heads of states, including French President Emmanuel Macron, will be present at the inaugural session.

"We don't want any inconvenience to public due to restrictions that is why it has been decided to not open expo tomorrow," he said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Technology, Startups, Space startup, Food delivery

India to add nearly $2 trillion tech market cap in next decade: Accel

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026

Samsung tweaks Galaxy camera features, set to be unveiled on February 25

MakeMyTrip

Makemytrip ties up with OpenAI, to use APIs for new app features

Google I/O 2026 event (Image: Google)

Google I/O 2026 event confirmed to commence on May 19: What to expect

Apple iOS 26.4 Public beta 1

Apple releases iOS 26.4 public beta: Check features, how to upgrade, more

Topics : India AI Impact Summit artifical intelligence artificial intelligence and robotics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayYouTube DownAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayInfosys Investor AI Day 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesGoogle Pixel 10a Launch