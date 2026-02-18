India AI Expo to remain closed on Feb 19, to get extra day on Feb 21
The expo has been extended by a day due to huge enthusiasm
Listen to This Article
India AI Expo Summit 2026 will remain closed on February 19 and will instead get an extra day on February 21, a senior government official said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit on February 19.
"The expo will remain closed on February 19. It has been extended by a day due to huge enthusiasm. It will remain open on Saturday, February 21," Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said.
Krishnan said 20 heads of states, including French President Emmanuel Macron, will be present at the inaugural session.
"We don't want any inconvenience to public due to restrictions that is why it has been decided to not open expo tomorrow," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:05 PM IST