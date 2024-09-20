In Hinduism, the significance of solar eclipses play a major role. Astrology states that the day of Amavasya is always when a solar eclipse happens. Twelve hours prior to the solar eclipse, the Sutak period begins. Just fifteen days after the lunar eclipse this year, on October 2, 2024, which falls on Sarva Pitru Amavasya (New Moon day of ancestors), will witness the second solar eclipse of this year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp An annular solar eclipse, which happens when the Moon moves in front of the Sun and the Earth, will be taking place. Solar eclipses or Sutak kaal are regarded as unlucky from a religious standpoint.

When is the second Solar Eclipse 2024?

Just 15 days after the lunar eclipse this year, on October 2, 2024, which falls on Sarva Pitru Amavasya (New Moon day of ancestors), will see the second solar eclipse of this year. An annular solar eclipse, which happens when the Moon moves in front of the Sun and Earth, will be taking place. Solar eclipses (or Sutak) are regarded as unlucky from a religious standpoint.

Will the Solar Eclipse 2024 be seen in India?

The second solar eclipse of 2024 will start on October 2, at 9:13 PM, and run until 3:17 AM, based on Indian Standard Time (IST). The eclipse will not be visible in India because it happens at night, and the Sutak period, the unlucky period that precedes the eclipse, will also not be observed there.

Where will the year's last solar eclipse 2024 be visible?

Outside of India, areas like Argentina, the Pacific Ocean, the Arctic, South America, Peru, and Fiji will also be able to see the year's last solar eclipse.

What is an Annular Solar Eclipse?

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon only completely obscures the Sun's disk in the centre, leaving a brilliant ring surrounding the edges of the Sun. The well-known "ring of fire" effect that characterises annular solar eclipses is produced by this bright outer rim.