Spotify expands into fitness with guided workouts and playlists: Details

Spotify is introducing a new fitness-focused experience on its platform, expanding beyond music and podcasts. According to Spotify, the update brings guided workouts, curated playlists and wellness content into the app. The company stated that it aims to make it easier for users to include fitness in their daily routines without switching between multiple apps. The feature is being rolled out with a mix of audio and video content, allowing users to access workouts alongside the music and podcasts they already use.

Spotify’s guided workouts: Details

With this update, both free and Premium users can access curated fitness playlists and guided workout sessions from wellness creators. These include names like Yoga with Kassandra, Chloe Ting Home Workouts and Pilates Body by Raven, among others.

As per the company, the idea is to offer a variety of options such as yoga, strength training, cardio, and meditation, giving users flexibility depending on their fitness goals and available time.

Peloton partnership for Premium users

Spotify has also partnered with Peloton to expand its fitness library. Premium users in supported markets will get access to more than 1,400 on-demand workout classes as part of their subscription. For context, Peloton is a fitness platform that offers guided workout classes such as strength, cardio, yoga, and running sessions.

These classes include different formats such as outdoor runs, guided sessions and structured workouts across categories like strength, cardio and yoga. The content is ad-free and does not require specialised equipment, making it easier for users to try workouts at home or outdoors.

Why Spotify is adding fitness

Spotify said that the move builds on existing user behaviour. Several users already rely on the app for workout playlists. The company also noted that a large portion of its Premium users engages in fitness activities regularly. By adding guided workouts, Spotify is trying to turn itself into a more complete daily-use platform rather than just a streaming service.

Availability

Users can access the new fitness section by searching for “fitness” within the app or browsing through available categories. The experience is designed to work across devices, allowing users to start a workout on one device and continue on another. Workouts are mainly available in English, with some content also offered in Spanish and German. Users can also download sessions for offline use.