WhatsApp may introduce its own encrypted cloud backup option: What's it

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new cloud backup system that could reduce its reliance on third-party services like Google Drive and iCloud. According to a report from WABetaInfo, the feature is expected to let users store their chat backups directly on WhatsApp’s own servers with end-to-end encryption enabled by default. Currently under development, the new system aims to give users more control over how and where their backups are stored, while also addressing storage limitations faced on existing cloud platforms.

WhatsApp exploring its own cloud backup system: What’s it

ALSO READ: Who's on the call: US bank CEO uses AI clone in quarterly earnings meet According to the report, WhatsApp is testing a feature that will allow Android users to choose between Google Drive and a dedicated WhatsApp cloud storage option for backups. Currently, Android users rely entirely on Google Drive, which shares storage space with other Google services. The report added that this often creates issues when backup sizes grow and users run out of available space. With the new system, WhatsApp could offer up to 2GB of free storage for backups, though it is not yet clear if this will be available to all users.

As reported, WhatsApp is also working on improving backup security with passkey-based encryption. Instead of using traditional passwords or long encryption keys, users will be able to secure backups using device-based authentication, such as fingerprint, face unlock, or screen lock. The passkey will be stored in a password manager and can sync across trusted devices.

Storage plans and future rollout

To support larger backups, WhatsApp may introduce a paid storage plan of around 50GB priced at approximately $0.99. However, this is still under consideration, and details may change before the official rollout.

The feature is currently under development and is expected to roll out gradually after testing. Once available, it could help users manage backups more efficiently while reducing dependence on third-party cloud providers.