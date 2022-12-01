Asus expands enterprise-centric ExpertBook line with 6 new laptops: Details

Taiwanese maker on Thursday launched in India six laptops in its enterprise-centric ExpertBook line. Powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors, the ExpertBook B5, B7, B2, B3 and B9 series laptops boast MIL-STD 810H certification for durability. These laptops are Intel vPro platform compliant and feature an integrated fingerprint sensor, infrared-supported camera for face login, physical webcam shield for privacy, and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip to keep data safe. Besides, there is an ethernet port available across models for secure Mac Binding and Kensington Nano lock slot for secure placement. Below are the specifics of each model:

ExpertBook B5 series

The ExpertBook B5 series comes in Flip and non-Flip variants, both powered by Intel’s 12th Gen Core i7 P-series 28W processors. The laptops feature Thunderbolt 4, Iris Xe graphics, up to 40GB DDR5 RAM, and Wi-Fi 6. The laptops support up to two SSDs of up to 2TB capacity. The ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip sport 14-inch fullHD resolution screens with anti-glare coating. The B5 Flip features a step-less convertible hinge system with a touch-enabled display. It has a built-in garage to store and charge the included stylus. As for the ports, there is Thunderbolt 4, microSD card reader, Ethernet port, USB Type-A, and an HDMI output. virtual ‘NumberPad’, which is part of the touchpad, is available on the ExpertBook B5 series..

ExpertBook B7 Flip – 5G

The ExpertBook B7 Flip is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 P-series processor, paired with up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It is amongst the first few laptops in India to boast built-in SIM slot with support for 5G network. The ExpertBook B7 sports a 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution anti-glare touchscreen of 16:10 aspect ratio. It boasts a magnesium-aluminium alloy chassis, which is MIL-STD 810H US military standards certified for durability.

ExpertBook B2 series

The ExpertBook B2 comes in 14-inch and 15.6-inch screen variants, both in flip and clamshell designs. The clamshell ExpertBook B2 is powered by 12th Generation Intel Core vPro processors. It will be available in 12th generation Intel i3 – i7 processors with 2 x SO-DIMM slots for RAM expansion – up to 64GB DDR4 3200 MHz.

ExpertBook B3 Flip

The ExpertBook B3 Flip is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU. It sports a 14-inch screen with TUV Rheinland-certification for low blue-light emissions. The ExpertBook B3 Flip boasts a 360-degree display hinge – it can be used in tablet mode, tent mode, and laptop mode.

ExpertBook B9

The ExpertBook B9 (B9400) is powered by a 12th generation Intel Core processor with Iris Xe graphics, paired with up to 32GB LPDDR5 5200 MHz RAM. It features a 14-inch screen, infrared camera with smart proximity sensor for biometric face login, and an optional Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip to store passwords and encryption keys for added security.

ExpertBook B14

The ExpertBook B1400 is powered by a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to 48GB RAM and hybrid (SSD + HDD) storage – up to 1TB Gen 4 SSD and 2TB HDD. The ExpertBook B1400 features Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, LAN, microSD, and an audio combo jack. Additional productivity features include DisplayPort support via USB-C, HDMI, legacy VGA D-Sub — and support connection of up to two external 4K UHD displays.