Krafton rolls out BGMI 3.7 update with new map, weapons and more: Details

Krafton rolls out BGMI 3.7 update with new map, weapons and more: Details

The BGMI 3.7 update is live now, and it brings a new map, new weapons and localised enhancements to cater to Indian players

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Krafton India has announced the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 3.7 update. The BGMI 3.7 update brings a new map, and a new Golden Dynasty mode, coupled with loads of localised enhancements that are designed to cater to the Indian market. The update is live now.
 
Here are the details of what has been introduced with the BGMI 3.7 update.
 
BGMI 3.7 update: Details
 
New map
 
"Rondo" is a new battlefield spanning 8x8 km. Krafton claims that this map challenges players with its distinct terrain, fresh gameplay mechanics, and fast-paced action. From dense bamboo forests and sprawling lakes to vibrant, neon-lit urban areas, every location aims to offer a unique combat experience. Whether engaging in long-range battles in open landscapes or intense close-quarters skirmishes in city streets, players will need to adapt quickly to survive in this ever-evolving environment.
 

The new map introduces several innovative gameplay mechanics to enhance strategy and immersion. Deployable EMP devices can be strategically placed to disable enemy electronics, scopes, and vehicle functions, creating ambush opportunities. Dual flight paths and a multi-plane system ensure diverse drop locations and unpredictable early encounters. High-speed transport options, including escalators and moving walkways, improve mobility in urban areas, while destructible terrain mechanics and bamboo destruction allow players to reshape the battlefield using explosives, vehicles, or a pickaxe melee weapon to break barriers and create new pathways. Additionally, dynamic weather variations shift between clear, foggy, and stormy conditions, affecting visibility and requiring adaptable combat strategies.
Golden Dynasty mode
 
The new update introduces a fantasy-themed battleground set in a mystical kingdom featuring floating islands and grand palaces, adding a fresh dimension to battle royale gameplay. Among the notable additions is the Reversal Blade, a melee weapon that allows players to rewind their movements and restore health briefly, offering a tactical advantage in fights.
 
The update also includes the Golden Sceptre, a deployable tool that creates a resurrection zone, enabling teammates to revive at a designated location. A new game mode, Palace Conquest, challenges squads to compete for control of a grand palace, rewarding the victors with exclusive loot and team-wide perks. Additionally, camel mounts have been introduced, allowing players to navigate expansive desert terrains with greater mobility, further enhancing strategic movement across the map.
 
New weapons and vehicles
 
BGMI 3.7 update introduces several new vehicles, weapons, and tactical features aimed at enhancing gameplay dynamics. The 6-seater Pico Bus is an electric vehicle that offers acceleration boosts and energy regeneration, making it ideal for team rotations. For off-road travel, Krafton claims that the Blanc SUV provides high-speed mobility with extra storage for extended chases or quick escapes.
 
New weaponry includes the JS9 SMG, a low-recoil, high-fire-rate submachine gun that the developer claims is suited for mid-range and close-quarters combat, while the Explosive Bow delivers silent but powerful long-range attacks with environmental impact.
 
Additionally, the Stun Gun offers a new tactical approach by temporarily immobilising opponents. Defensive mechanics have also been expanded with Armour Repair Stations, allowing players to restore armour mid-match, increasing their chances of survival. Lastly, stealth players can take advantage of the new Forest Ghillie Suit, designed for optimal camouflage in Rondo's dense vegetation.
 
Localised Enhancements, India-Exclusive Features
 
The new update brings India-focused features and improvements, enhancing the gameplay experience for local players. Hindi voice packs have been introduced to improve in-game communication, making coordination more immersive for Indian users. Additionally, culturally inspired content, including region-specific rewards, aims to better connect with the Indian gaming community. Classic maps have also received upgrades, with Mylta Power, Erangel Bridge, and other key locations seeing improvements in textures, performance, and cover placements. A new Reminisce Fragment feature has been added, allowing players to explore and unlock high-value loot.
 
The update also introduces India-first community-driven events, including the Golden Moon Event, which features Moonlit Warfare, a special night-mode battle with adaptive vision mechanics. Players can also earn exclusive golden rewards, such as limited-edition outfits, weapon skins, and collectibles, along with time-limited challenges offering elite XP, in-game currency, and rare cosmetics. Additionally, the BGMI Cricket League Exchange Center, inspired by the IPL, allows players to vote for their favourite teams and exchange points for in-game rewards, further integrating sports culture into the game.

gaming industry Mobile gaming market online gaming

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

