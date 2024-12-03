Business Standard
Tecno to launch Phantom V Fold 2 and Flip 2 in India soon: What to expect

Tecno to launch Phantom V Fold 2 and Flip 2 in India soon: What to expect

Product listing pages for Tech Phantom foldable devices are live on Amazon India, but the official launch date has yet to be announced. The devices were originally launched in China in September 2024





Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Chinese smartphone brand Tecno is set to launch its Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 foldable smartphones in India soon. The product listing pages for both models are live on Amazon India, but the official launch date has yet to be announced. Both foldable devices were originally launched in China in September 2024.
 
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2: What to expect
 
The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 features a 6.41-inch 3D curved outer display and a 7.85-inch flat foldable screen. This design offers a larger foldable display while maintaining a compact and functional outer screen for quick access. For durability, Tecno has incorporated an aerospace-grade hinge design, which has been tested for over 4 lakh folds, and the cover screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. In terms of thickness, the Phantom V Fold 2 measures 5.5mm when unfolded and 11.98mm when folded, ensuring a slim profile in both states. The smartphone will be available in two premium colours: Karst Green and Rippling Blue, with the latter designed in collaboration with the Spanish luxury brand Loewe.
 
On the camera front, the Phantom V Fold 2 boasts a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto sensor with 2x zoom capabilities. Additionally, the device comes with a 32MP sensor on both the cover and the main screen, allowing for high-quality selfies and video calls. The phone is powered by a 5750mAh battery, which supports 70W wired charging and 15W wireless charging for fast and convenient power replenishment.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2: What to expect
 
The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 features a 3.62-inch AMOLED cover display and a 6.88-inch foldable AMOLED screen, offering a compact yet expansive foldable experience. Like its larger counterpart, the Phantom V Flip 2 also boasts an aerospace-grade hinge design, tested for over 4 lakh folds, and is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 8. This foldable is available in two elegant colours: Travertine Green and Moondust Grey, providing a sleek, modern aesthetic.
For photography, the Phantom V Flip 2 is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP sensor on the inner foldable screen, which offers impressive image quality for both selfies and main camera shots. The device is powered by a 4720mAh battery and supports 70W wired charging, ensuring quick recharges.
 

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

