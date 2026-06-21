Transforming the terrain: India's marketing space ready for AI revolution
Indian CMOs are leading global AI adoption, making bold investments in agentic commerce and personalisation to drive growth, a BCG survey shows
Shivani Shinde
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India is emerging as the country with the most marketing-led artificial intelligence (AI) transformation in the world: Indian chief marketing officers (CMOs) are projecting the highest AI-driven growth of any region surveyed, directly owning AI investment decisions, and making decisive bets on high-impact use cases including agentic commerce and personalisation. This is among the key India findings from BCG’s annual survey of 300 CMOs globally.