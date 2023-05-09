close

Truecaller coming soon to WhatsApp to combat spam calls, full details below

Truecaller's Chief Executive told Reuters that the caller identification service is in the beta phase, and will be available for the users by the end of May.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Truecaller

Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
Meta-owned WhatsApp has become a very popular tool for scammers as they are using its end-to-end encryption service to spam WhatsApp users. To curb this problem, WhatsApp is tying up with Truecaller, the Global caller ID service.

Truecaller plans to expand its caller ID service to WhatsApp to mitigate spam calls over the platform.

The Chief Executive of True Caller, Alan Mamedi, told Reuters that the Truecaller identification number is already under beta process and confirmed that it will be rolled out in the stable version globally by May.

Alan also considers the present situation of WhatsApp users and said, "Over the last two weeks, we have seen a spike in user reports from India about spam calls over WhatsApp," as telemarketers switching to internet calling was new to the market.

According to the Truecaller 2021 report, telemarketers and scamming calls are rising extensively in countries like India, where users are getting an average of 17 spam calls every month.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India directed major telecom companies like JIO and Airtel to leverage artificial intelligence to block telemarketing and spamming calls over their network. Truecaller also said it is in discussion with the telecom operators to implement such a situation. 

The recent surge in new WhatsApp scams has surfaced online, where WhatsApp users are receiving calls from International numbers like Ethiopia (+251), Malaysia (+60), Indonesia (+62), Kenya (+254), Vietnam (+84) and others. According to some reports, the data is sold by some agencies to scammers in the country.

With the help of Truecallers, WhatsApp aims to reduce such scams. Truecaller will use spam detection technology to detect such callers, take action against them and help users to block them.

Truecallers spam detection is available in beta

To leverage Truecaller's new identification for WhatsApp and other similar apps, you'll need to enrol for the beta program. Here's how you can be a part of it:
  • Open the Google Play Store in your Android app and search for Truecaller.
  • Scroll down the listing page and tap on the join button under "Become a beta tester section."
  • You need to wait for some time.
  • Then, again search for the Truecaller app and install the beta update.

Topics : WhatsApp users WhatsApp privacy Truecaller spam calls

First Published: May 09 2023 | 1:13 PM IST

