Business Standard
Home / World News / Ex-BBC news anchor gets suspended for indecent images of children on phone

Ex-BBC news anchor gets suspended for indecent images of children on phone

Former BBC news anchor Huw Edwards, once one of the most prominent media figures in Britain, was given a suspended prison sentence on Monday for indecent images of children on his phone.

Former BBC news presenter Huw Edwards arrives for sentencing at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, Britain, September 16, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Former BBC news presenter Huw Edwards arrives for sentencing at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, Britain, September 16, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former BBC news anchor Huw Edwards, once one of the most prominent media figures in Britain, was given a suspended prison sentence on Monday for indecent images of children on his phone.
Edwards, 63, pleaded guilty in Westminster Magistrates' Court in July to three counts of making indecent images of children, a charge related to photos sent to him on the WhatsApp messaging service by a convicted pedophile.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring sentenced Edwards to a six-month prison term suspended for two years.
It is not an exaggeration to say your long-earned reputation is in tatters, Goldspring said.
 
Edwards' fall from grace over the past year has caused turmoil for the BBC after it was revealed the publicly funded broadcaster paid him about 200,000 pounds (USD 263,000) for five months of his salary after he had been arrested in November while on leave. The BBC has asked him to pay it back.
Edwards had been one of the BBC's top earners when he was suspended in July 2023 over separate claims made last year involving a teenager he allegedly paid for sexually explicit photos. Police investigated and decided not to bring charges.

More From This Section

Polio

Taliban suspends polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, says UN

pakistan Flag

Pak govt delays tabling of controversial constitutional amendment Bill

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) is in talks with international agencies to set up a carbon fund to meet the challenges posed by climate risk, Chairman Shaji K V said on Friday.

Credit Agricole CIB chooses carbon trading over precious metals: Report

asteroid

Asteroid 2024 ON not hitting earth but its speed concerning, says Nasa

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

French EU commissioner resigns after attacking Ursula von der Leyen

Although Edwards was not publicly named at the time those allegations surfaced, his wife later revealed he was the news presenter investigated and said he was hospitalised for serious mental health issues.
He never returned to the air but the BBC kept him on the payroll until he resigned in April for health reasons.
Edwards began his BBC career in Wales four decades ago. He went on to become lead anchor on the nighttime news for two decades and led the coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 as well as election coverage.

Also Read

Saudi Arabia NEOM

Saudi 'ordered to kill' those who resisted eviction for futuristic city

BBC

BBC splits operations in India, forms indigenous news company after surveys

Medical device, Medical instrument

Poly Medicure eyes tech acquisitions, capex after raising Rs 1K cr via QIP

renewable energy

Banks, FIs to invest Rs 32.5 trillion in renewable energy by 2030: Centre

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Govt to set up section 8 firm for startups to strengthen ecosystem: Goyal

Topics : BBC Britain whatsapp

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon