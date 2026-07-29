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WhatsApp now supports audio-video calling on web, adds in-call features

Calling on WhatsApp no longer requires an app, with web support joining a broader set of updates for voice and video calls across platforms

WhatsApp Web now supports both audio and video calls directly through the browser, eliminating the need for the desktop app.

WhatsApp Web now supports both audio and video calls directly through the browser, eliminating the need for the desktop app. (Image: WhatsApp)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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WhatsApp has announced a set of new calling features across its web, desktop and mobile platforms, including support for audio and video calls directly from WhatsApp Web. According to the company's blog, the update also introduces call transfer between devices, a waiting room for group calls, QuickHD video and noise suppression. The features are rolling out gradually and will be available to users over the coming weeks.
 
The major addition is the ability to make and receive one-on-one and group voice and video calls directly from a web browser, removing the need to install the desktop application. Users can access the calling feature through WhatsApp Web while continuing to use functions such as screen sharing, reactions, call history and favourites. According to WhatsApp, calls made through the browser remain end-to-end encrypted and do not have time limits.
 
 
Recently, the company has also announced a new set of features for improving the messaging experience across devices. The update introduced direct account sign-up on iPad, a redesigned interface for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, built-in PDF viewing and annotation and the ability to share music from Apple Music and Spotify to WhatsApp Status.  

WhatsApp calling features: What’s new

The update adds several features for improving how users manage and experience audio-video calls across devices. The company said the new calling features are being gradually rolled out and will be available to all users soon. Here is what is coming: 

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Web calling
 
Users can now place and receive audio and video calls from WhatsApp Web. The feature is designed for people who prefer using a browser or are working on computers where installing apps may not be possible. 
 
Call transfer
 
WhatsApp now allows users to move an ongoing group call from one device to another without disconnecting. For example, a call started on a smartphone or tablet can be transferred to WhatsApp Web or the desktop app when the user switches to a larger screen, and vice versa.
 
Waiting room
 
Group call hosts can now choose to approve participants before they join a call. When the “Require approval to join” option is enabled while creating a call link, invited participants enter a waiting room until the host admits them. The feature is said to give organisers greater control over who joins a conversation.
 
QuickHD video
 
WhatsApp has also introduced QuickHD, which is designed to improve video quality at the start of a call. According to WhatsApp, the feature enables high-definition video within the first few seconds instead of waiting for the connection to stabilise. 
 
Noise suppression
 
Another addition is noise suppression, which reduces background sounds during calls to make voices clearer in noisy surroundings. The setting can be turned on or off at any time from the in-call controls.
   

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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