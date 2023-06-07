WhatsApp's new update lets user to send HD photos on iOS, Android beta

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature on Android and iOS beta, which allows users to send high-definition (HD) photos.

With this new feature, users can choose a better quality when sending photos, but the option only appears when the users select a large size picture, reports WABetaInfo.

While this feature preserves image dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the picture, thus sending photos in their original quality is not possible.

The default option will always be 'Standard quality' for all pictures, therefore, users have to select the HD option every time they want to send a photo with better quality.

A new tag will be added to the message bubble when sending a photo with the 'high quality' option to inform the recipient that the photo is sent using this feature.

The ability to send HD photos is currently rolling out to some beta testers on Android and iOS, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

In January this year, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on this feature for Android beta, and meanwhile, in the following month, another report mentioned that this feature was in the works for iOS beta.

--IANS

aj/ksk/