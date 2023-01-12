JUST IN
Google rolls out new feature 'emoji reactions' on Meet: Details here

These reactions will appear as a small badge floating up the left side of the screen on the sender's video tile

Topics
Google Meet | Google | Google apps

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Meet
Google Meet

Tech giant Google is rolling out emoji reactions on its video-communication service 'Google Meet' which will help users to connect and engage with each other.

Users can now use emojis to share in-meeting reactions in "Google Meet on Web, Meet Hardware devices and iOS, with Android coming soon," the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Wednesday.

These reactions will appear as a small badge floating up the left side of the screen on the sender's video tile.

Moreover, there will be a burst of emojis on the left side of the users' screen, when there are multiple user engagements.

To share a reaction, users have to select the smile icon in the control bar to get the reaction bar.

Users can also hover on this bar to select the skin tone of their choice, which will then be applied to all emojis subject to change colour.

"In-meeting reactions provide a lightweight, non-disruptive way to engage and participate in meetings without interrupting the speaker," the company said.

"We hope these features make it easier for you, your colleagues and stakeholders to stay better connected and engaged, whether they're working from home, the office, or anywhere in between," it added.

--IANS

aj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 09:21 IST

