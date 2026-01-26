Notepad on Windows 11 PCs are getting Copilot-powered AI features: Report

Microsoft is reportedly expanding Notepad’s feature set on Windows 11, rolling out Copilot-powered AI text streaming and enhanced Markdown formatting to a wider set of users. The features, which were earlier limited to Copilot+ PCs, are now said to be reaching all compatible Windows 11 systems. The update points to a broader shift in how Microsoft is positioning its default text editor, moving it beyond basic plain-text use while keeping the new tools optional.

According to a report by Windows Latest, AI-generated text in Notepad now appears in real time as it is produced, instead of loading all at once. This streaming-style output mirrors behaviour seen in conversational AI tools. To use the AI features, users need to sign in with a Microsoft account. The report added that Copilot integration can be completely disabled from Notepad’s settings, removing AI features instantly without requiring an app restart.

The update is also said to expand Notepad’s Markdown capabilities. Alongside existing support for basic formatting such as bold text, italics, and tables, Microsoft is now testing additional Markdown syntax, including nested lists and strikethrough text. According to the report, Microsoft has said that the formatting system is lightweight and does not affect performance. Users who prefer a traditional plain-text experience can turn off Markdown support entirely from the app’s settings.

In addition, Windows Latest reported that Notepad now opens with a welcome screen highlighting its newer formatting and AI features. This change reflects Microsoft’s broader effort to modernise the app, while still allowing users to revert to a simpler editing experience if they choose.

Microsoft rolls out Xbox app to Arm-based Windows 11 PCs

In related news, Microsoft has rolled out the Xbox app to Arm-based PCs running Windows 11. With this update, users on Arm-powered Windows 11 devices can install games directly through the Xbox PC app instead of relying mainly on cloud streaming. Microsoft said over 85 per cent of the Xbox Game Pass PC catalogue now supports Arm-based systems, with more titles expected to be added over time, while unsupported games can still be accessed via Xbox Cloud Gaming.