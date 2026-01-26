Monday, January 26, 2026 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google may soon offer built-in AI music generator in Gemini: What to expect

Google may soon offer built-in AI music generator in Gemini: What to expect

References spotted in the Google app suggests the company is testing a built-in AI music generation tool inside Gemini, with early signs of limits and phased access

Gemini

Google could soon offer AI-powered music generation capabilities for Gemini AI

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 11:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google appears to be preparing a new AI-powered music generation feature for Gemini AI. According to a report by Android Authority, references to music generation have been spotted in version 17.2.51.sa.arm64 of the Google app for Android. These strings indicate that Google is testing a dedicated music generation tool that could eventually sit alongside Gemini’s existing capabilities, such as image generation, video tools, and deep research.

AI music generation with Gemini: What to expect

The report notes that music generation is now listed as a standalone capability within Gemini’s internal tool framework. This is notable because, until now, Google’s AI music features have mostly lived behind the scenes.
 
 
Google already has music-generation models like Lyria, which power background audio in tools such as Veo video generation and are available to developers through the Gemini API. However, Gemini itself has not offered a simple, user-facing way to generate music. The newly discovered strings suggest that this could change.

Android Authority also found references inside Gemini’s “My Stuff” section, which organises user-generated content. A new category for generated music appears alongside existing categories like images, videos, and audio, indicating that music created with Gemini may soon be saved and managed just like other AI outputs.
 
The code strings of the new version of Google app also hint at restrictions around the feature. Messages such as “MUSIC_GEN_NOT_SUPPORTED” and checks for whether music generation is enabled suggest that the tool may not be available to everyone at launch.
These limits could depend on factors like region, device compatibility, or the type of Gemini account a user has. It is also possible that Google will initially roll out the feature only to select users or as part of an experimental phase.
 
At this stage, Google has not  announced a Gemini music generation feature, and there is no timeline for a public rollout. The presence of these strings suggests that development is active, but the tool could still change significantly or remain limited to internal testing.

