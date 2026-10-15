Would halt chip supply to buyers who develop unsafe AI, says Nvidia CEO

By Ian King

Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said he would halt the supply of chips to a customer that was developing unsafe AI software, though he doesn’t believe that the current level of concern about the technology is warranted.

Nvidia is the dominant supplier of artificial intelligence accelerators, the chips used to train and run AI models. That’s put it at the center of a debate over whether the software risks growing too powerful and slipping out of human control. AI executives such as Anthropic PBC CEO Dario Amodei have proposed an industrywide slowdown to address the concerns. “It’s a hypothetical, but yes,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang in London when asked if he’d stop supplying an irresponsible developer. “But before you do so, you would have a conversation. We don’t run other people’s companies, and there’s a limit to the judgment we apply to other companies’ use of our technology. Our technology is general-purpose.”

Huang, who’s on a tour through Europe ahead of a company event in Berlin, said the fears about AI safety are part of growing pains for an industry expanding quickly. The executive said he believes that the software can be controlled and deployed safely.

As part of its commitment to keeping AI safe, Nvidia is donating $250 million over five years toward UK research into the issue. The support will come in the form of access to time on advanced computers. Various academic institutions in that country, including the University of Oxford and University College London, will study safeguards and ways to control AI agents.

“Many of the young companies are going through growing pains, and they’re growing incredibly fast,” Huang said in the interview. “There’s an accountability, responsibility that goes along with building companies that they’re just growing into.”

Some of the concern that exists is “self-imposed,” he said, and the industry in general is doing a “horrible job” of explaining the benefits of the new technology.

AI itself can be used to safeguard and help contain the technology, Huang added.

“We should accelerate the integration of this containment technology into AI systems,” he said. “We should accelerate the development of monitoring technologies, and AI is that monitor. So we should accelerate AI technology.”

On a day when Nvidia shares and other chip stocks led declines in US trading, Huang reiterated his belief that AI bubble fears are overdone. Demand for AI infrastructure will continue to outrun the supply of components for years to come, he said.

“Eventually supply and demand will harmonize,” he said at an event in London, “but not today.”