Xiaomi celebrated its ninth anniversary in India by offering its six-day Xiaomi anniversary sale starting from July 5 and ending on July 10.The company is offering heavy discounts that go up to 75%, which are available on select products of Xiaomi across categories, including phones, TVs and smart home devices.Beyond the discount, the company is also offering additional off on different bank cards. Under the 'Xiaomi Turns 9’ sale offer, the buyers will get add-on bonuses. Xiaomi has also started the 'Lucky 9 Shoppers Contest’, wherein nine lucky winners will get 100% of their order value back.Every day at 12 pm, consumers will also get a 'Daily Rs 9 store' where they can avail offers on select devices. Celebrating 9 years in India, Xiaomi is also giving a flat 25% off on all Device Care Plans such as Mi Extended Warranty, Mi Complete Protect and Mi Screen Protect.Xiaomi's ninth-anniversary sale also gives further discounts to particular cardholders. Consumers will get up to Rs 3,000 instant discounts with HDFC Credit Card and EMI, up to Rs 8,000 instant discounts with ICICI Bank Credit Card and Credit EMI and up to 20% cashback on transactions using Mobikwik wallet.Xiaomi Ninth Anniversary smartphone dealsThe company is also offering good discounts on Xiaomi's ninth-anniversary smartphone deals. Check out some of the incredible offers that you can't miss:Xiaomi launched its smartphone Xiaomi 13 Pro in India for Rs 89,999. Amid Xiaomi's turns 9 sale, the smartphone is available at a discount of Rs 20,000, at Rs 69,999.Xiaomi 12 Pro is available at a huge discount of Rs 39,999, at Rs 40,000, which was originally priced at 79,999.The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is available at a price of Rs 20,499 after a discount of Rs 7,500.Beyond smartphones, the company is also offering huge discounts on other gadgets like TV, earbuds, etc.Redmi Buds 4 active will be available at Rs 1299 after a discount of Rs 1700. Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro is available at Rs 25,999 after a heavy discount of 14,000.