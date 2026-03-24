You could soon see ads in Apple Maps when searching for places: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce ads in its Maps app, a move that could change how search results are displayed for users. This means users could soon start seeing ads while searching for places. According to TechCrunch, citing a Bloomberg report, the company may allow sponsored listings within the app, where brands can pay for better visibility. If implemented, this would mark a notable shift for Apple Maps, which has so far remained free of advertising and focused on a cleaner search experience.

Ads in Apple Maps: What to expect

ALSO READ: Apple WWDC26 starts June 8: New OS platforms, AI Siri overhaul expected According to the report, users may begin seeing ads in the iOS Maps app by summer. These could appear like search ads on other platforms, where certain results appear more prominently. For example, while searching for restaurants, bars, or stores, users might see sponsored listings at the top. The report noted that these placements would likely be based on a bidding process, where businesses compete for visibility within relevant search queries.

Other platforms like Google Maps already show ads, so bringing a similar model to Apple Maps would put it in line with how these services already operate. However, it remains unclear how ads, particularly those tied to search results, might affect the overall user experience.

ALSO READ: Instagram now lets you reorder carousel posts after publishing: How to use The report mentioned that Apple had been considering this move for some time now, with reports highlighting similar plans back in October last year. However, the company has not officially confirmed anything so far.

The development may follow Apple’s push to expand advertising across its platforms. The company has already introduced ad placements in the App Store and is reportedly working on bringing more ads to the News app, while also making it easier to include ads within its Podcasts service.