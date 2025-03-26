Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pakistani YouTuber faces blasphemy charges over a perfume: Here's why

Pakistani YouTuber faces blasphemy charges over a perfume: Here's why

Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt faces blasphemy charges after launching a perfume named '295,' referencing the country's blasphemy law

Rajab Butt

Rajab Butt introduced his perfume, '295,' a direct nod to Pakistan’s penal code section related to blasphemy (Photo: Instagram)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajab Butt, a prominent Pakistani YouTuber, has been charged with blasphemy after launching a perfume named '295,' a reference to the country's controversial blasphemy law, according to a report in Dawn.
 
With millions of followers in the Muslim-majority nation, Butt is no stranger to controversy. In the past, he has faced legal troubles, including a case involving the brief custody of a lion cub. However, his latest move has sparked nationwide debate and led to serious charges.
 

Perfume launch sparks outrage

 
In a now-deleted video, Butt introduced his perfume, '295,' a direct nod to Pakistan’s penal code section related to blasphemy. He claimed the name was inspired by a legal case filed against him last year after one of his videos was deemed blasphemous by religious groups.
 
 
The perfume’s branding ignited widespread criticism, prompting the leader of the radical Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Haider Ali Shah Gillani, to file an official complaint against the social media star.
 
“Our religious sentiments have been hurt,” said Gillani, adding, “There are numerous sections in the penal code, but why did he choose blasphemy-related sections to name a perfume? This means you acknowledge the offence and are celebrating it. This is essentially an attempt to normalise such actions.”

Also Read

Jaffar Express, Pakistan train hijack

4 suspected 'facilitators' of Jaffar Express attack arrested in Pak: Report

pakistan Flag

Religious minority victimisation soars in Pakistan in 2025: HRFP Report

Pakistan, China

Pakistan, China in talks to increase security for Chinese nationals

Pakistan, India, Bangladesh flags

Who pays Members of Parliament more: India, Pakistan, or Bangladesh?

pakistan Flag

Pak continues to arrest Baloch leaders as police cracks down on protestors

 
On Tuesday, a police chargesheet confirmed accusations against Butt, including blasphemy and cybercrime offences. In Pakistan, blasphemy charges are highly sensitive and can provoke violent public backlash, with past incidents leading to mob violence and lynchings. If convicted, Butt faces up to 10 years in prison.
 

Butt issues public apology

 
Following the outrage, Butt released an apology video on Sunday, clarifying that he does not oppose the country’s blasphemy laws.
 
“I apologise for the words I uttered during the launch of the perfume,” he stated while holding a Quran. “I apologise and announce the discontinuation of this perfume.”
 
However, the controversy did not end there. On Tuesday evening, Butt posted another video, reportedly filmed in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Dressed in pilgrim attire with the Kaaba in the background, he defended himself against the accusations.
 
“The charges against me, specifically the 295 charge, are false. I have been unjustly accused and charged,” he said.
 
“A fatwa [Islamic ruling] has also been issued against me. I request your understanding and forgiveness," Butt added.
 

Butt's past controversies

 
Butt has previously drawn comparisons to his “mentor,” the late Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who released a song titled '295' addressing religious incitement.
 
Aside from blasphemy allegations, Butt has faced legal trouble over his ownership of an undocumented wild animal. In January, he pleaded guilty after receiving a lion cub as a wedding gift. To avoid jail time, he agreed to post animal rights awareness videos for a year.
 
(With AFP inputs)

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump

Trump could impose copper import tariffs within weeks, not months

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy calls on US to sanction Russia after fresh drone strikes

Prince Harry

Prince Harry quits Sentebale, the charity he founded for Diana in 2006

Yunus, Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh coup? Muhammad Yunus calls it just a 'festival of rumours'

Tulsi Gabbard, Tulsi, Gabbard

Iran not pursuing nukes, but uranium stockpile at its highest, says Gabbard

Topics : Pakistan YouTuber perfume BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR Head to HeadMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR Pitch ReportCBSE 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2025 Analysis SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon