YouTube Music updates artist pages on Android and iOS for easier navigation

YouTube Music is introducing revamped artist pages on Android and iOS. According to 9to5Google, after the redesign, the name of the artist is left-aligned accompanying the subscriber count and the follow button. The new update makes the app layout compact and easier to navigate.

In the new version of the app, across the follow button, users can find the option to start a radio station or shuffle songs. YouTube has also reportedly tested a play button in this section. The “Latest Release” card is showcased so that users can access it before scrolling down to top songs and the rest of the feed. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This modification makes the YouTube artist pages more like the album and playlist pages in 2022. The artist page was last updated in 2019 and received Material 3 tweaks later on.

The redesign is a server-side update and users will not have to manually update the apps for the changes to be visible. The redesign is being rolled out to YouTube Music for Android and iOS.

Moreover, a new Badges feature is also being introduced by YouTube Music. The new section can be found between Your Recap and Paid memberships. Users can access this feature by tapping profile image. The Badges feature is not available as of now and according to 9to5Google, it appears to be related to an existing YouTube Premium perk that offers simple badges according to how much the user uses the service. It is expected to appear on the YouTube Music profile along with other listening stats.

Recently, YouTube Music was testing an artificial intelligence-powered feature called “Ask for Music”, which will allow users to search for music through verbal prompts and voice commands. The user could also search by describing the music videos or asking for similar music to a song or from an artist. Compared to the existing search by voice command, the AI-powered feature will make search more conversational in nature.