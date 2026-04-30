Now, Gemini on Google TV lets you edit images, create videos, and more

Google has announced a set of updates for Google TV that bring artificial intelligence (AI) tools for creating images and videos, improve access to Google Photos, and add a new way to watch short-form videos from the home screen. The company said these features will roll out in phases, with several initially limited to Gemini-enabled devices in the US.

AI tools for images and videos

With the update, users will be able to generate images and videos directly on their TV using voice prompts. Google’s AI-powered image generation and editing tool, Nano Banana, allows users to edit or transform photos by describing changes. Its text-to-video model, Veo, can create short videos or animate existing images based on text input. With the update, these tools will be accessible on the TV through a dedicated Gemini tab. As for the availability, these features will roll out first on Gemini-enabled TCL Google TVs in the US.

Google Photos integration expands

Users will also be able to search their Google Photos library using voice commands, such as looking up specific trips or events.

Once located, images can be viewed in full screen or turned into slideshows. A new Remix option allows users to apply styles such as watercolour or oil painting directly on the TV.

Google Photos search and Remix will initially roll out on Gemini-enabled devices in the US.

Slideshow and home screen updates

When not streaming content, users can set Google Photos albums as dynamic slideshows. These display images in collage-style layouts with changing formats.

This feature will be available globally on eligible Google TV devices.

Google is also adding a “short videos for you” row on the home screen. This will surface a personalised feed of short-form content, starting with YouTube Shorts, allowing users to watch clips without opening a separate app.

The feature is expected to roll out to US devices later this summer.

Google Photos adds virtual wardrobe feature

Separately, Google is introducing a new AI-powered feature in Google Photos that organises a user’s photo library into a digital wardrobe.

The system identifies clothing items from existing images and categorises them into sections such as tops, bottoms and accessories. Users can mix and match outfits, create moodboards, and share them.

A virtual try-on option will allow users to preview how selected outfits might look, helping with planning for events or travel.

This feature will roll out in phases, starting with Android this summer, followed by iOS later.