OnePlus Nord Buds 3 review: Feature-packed wireless earbuds on budget

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 review: Feature-packed wireless earbuds on budget

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 offer excellent value for money, at Rs 2,299, positioning them as strong contenders in the budget wireless earbuds market

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are in-ear type wireless earbuds from OnePlus, serving as the more accessible version of the Nord Buds 3 Pro, which was released a few months ago. Priced at Rs 2,299, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 packs active noise cancellation, bass-heavy audio output, lasting battery life, and support for multi-connectivity. That said, these wireless earbuds seem to be a feature-packed proposition in the budget segment. But are they good? Let us find out:
Design

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 sport a sleek design that is both lightweight and comfortable for prolonged use. They come with multiple ear tip sizes, ensuring a snug fit that aids in noise isolation. The design resembles that of the Pro variant, featuring an identical pebble-shaped case with the OnePlus logo and a battery indicator, except this version replaces the dual-tone finish with a glossy look for the Melodic White variant and a matte finish for the Harmonic Grey variant.
 

Like the Pro variant, however, the earbuds boast an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance and feature 'R' and 'L' cutouts for easy identification of the right and left sides. However, the earbuds do feel slippery, requiring extra caution while handling them. They magnetically attach to the case, making removal and placement back into their charging slots easy. The rear of the case has a USB-C port for charging.

Features

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 offer many features similar to the Pro variant, but they also cut back on some functionalities compared to the more expensive version. The Nord Buds 3 provide Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) of up to 32dB, down from the 49dB offered by the Pro model. The earbuds feature only two microphones compared to three in the Pro variant. There are no adjustable ANC levels; users can either turn it on or off or enable transparency mode. They also lack the earbud test feature present in the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. The earbuds continue playing sound when removed from the ear, as they lack in-ear detection for playback control, but they can be controlled via gestures such as tapping the earbuds. While this functionality works well, the earbuds sometimes register accidental taps, triggering features like turning off ANC.

The ANC performance is average in reducing ambient noise and depends on the level and type of noise. In crowded areas with heavy noise, I found the feature occasionally underperforming, allowing mid and high-frequency noise to interfere. The earbuds offer dual connection and Google Fast Pair functionality, and the latency performance is impressive.

Companion app

Key features of the OnePlus Buds 3 can be accessed on non-OnePlus devices via the companion app called "Hey Melody." The app offers functionalities such as turning noise cancellation on or off and activating transparency mode, along with Sound Master EQ, Game mode, and Find My Earbuds. This app is available on the Play Store for Android and the App Store for iPhone. For OnePlus devices, users do not need to install the app as features are accessible in Bluetooth settings.

Audio and Calls

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers with a titanized diaphragm and support SBC and AAC codecs over a Bluetooth 5.4 connection. These earbuds deliver a sound profile with heavy bass and clear mids, making them suitable for various genres of music and media. However, the highs could have been better.

The microphone performance of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 leaves something to be desired. While it handles basic calls and voice commands adequately, background noise can often interfere, making conversations less clear in noisy environments. Although the microphone is functional for everyday use, it doesn’t stand out in terms of clarity and noise cancellation compared to some competitors in the market.

Battery

Battery life is the highlight of the device. With the case, the Nord Buds 3 offer up to a week of battery life with 2-3 hours of daily usage. The playback hours vary depending on whether ANC is enabled; with ANC on, battery life fluctuates depending on the loudness of the noise. Quick charging features make them convenient for on-the-go use, as they take around 40 minutes to charge completely but can function for up to 8 to 9 hours on a single charge of 10 minutes as well.
Verdict

Given their performance and features, the Nord Buds 3 offer excellent value for money, positioning them as strong contenders in the budget wireless earbud market. While the earbuds compromise on ANC and lack some features compared to the Pro variant, their sound quality, comfort, and battery life make them a solid option for daily use. If you are willing to spend extra for a better experience, you can opt for the Pro variant. However, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable pair of true wireless earbuds without breaking the bank.

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

