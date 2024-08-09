Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review: Fun to use and AI features keep you hooked

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a 2024 clamshell-style foldable smartphone from South Korean electronics maker Samsung. It introduces incremental upgrades over its predecessor, but most importantly, it brings new capabilities through software powered by artificial intelligence (AI). These enhancements allow users to leverage the unique form factor of the foldable device to their advantage in daily use.

AI covers a broad spectrum of features on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Basic functions include suggested replies on the cover display, which analyse the context of previous messages to suggest tailored responses. More advanced functions include translating and summarising PDF documents, composing e-mails and social media captions using simple text prompts, and sketching on images to add objects not originally part of them. Additionally, there are AI tools specifically designed to leverage the clamshell-style foldable form factor. The Galaxy AI-powered Interpreter tool on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 supports conversation mode, allowing both speakers to view translations on the screen in front of them, whether on the main or cover display.

While many AI features on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are useful in specific environments, some simply add fun to the experience. For example, the Photos app features a new portrait studio that uses an AI editor to generate different portrait styles such as 3D cartoon, watercolour, sketch, and comic from base portraits. Another fun feature is instant slow-mo, which allows users to touch and hold a video as it plays to see it in slow motion.

Design and Display

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 showcases some design improvements, including flat edges for a better in-hand experience. The hinge holding the two equal sides of the smartphone has been enhanced to reduce the appearance of creases on the main display. The device is IP48 rated, making it the only foldable device with resistance against dust ingress and industry-leading water resistance.

The displays are slightly brighter but retain the sizes and resolutions of the previous model. The interface on the cover display has been tweaked to make it more useful, though there is still no native support for all apps; it is driven by widgets and gestures.

Camera system

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 continues with a dual-camera setup on the cover display, featuring a new 50-megapixel main sensor with support for 2x in-sensor zoom. This sensor delivers consistent performance in all lighting conditions, similar to the baseline model in the Galaxy S24 series. The image quality is good but not flagship grade.

Portrait photography is a strong area for this sensor, enhancing the overall camera performance. The 2x in-sensor zoom quality is comparable to optical image quality in well-lit conditions but falls short in low-light conditions. The ultra-wide-angle camera sensor is adequate but not quite on par with the main sensor. The 10MP in-display camera sensor, though not as impressive, does not detract from the overall imaging performance because the main dual-camera system can be used for front-facing shots. The 10MP sensor is more than capable for video conferencing and calls when necessary.

Performance and battery life

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 offers top-tier performance, a smooth interface, and a full day of battery life. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy system-on-chip, the phone excels in performance, thermals, and power efficiency. It is generally snappy to use, regardless of the task. Importantly, it delivers a daylong battery life, thanks to a 4,000 mAh battery. However, charging the battery is still time-consuming and remains one of the phone’s weaker aspects. Like other Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 does not come with a charging adaptor, but it ships with a two-sided USB Type-C cable.

Verdict

Clamshell-style foldable smartphones are inherently fun to use, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 enhances this experience with software improvements that span communication, imaging, and productivity. These enhancements prove useful at work, during vacations, and in everyday situations. Although the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is on the expensive side, starting at Rs 109,999, it is worthy of consideration if the novel use cases enabled by its form factor fit your needs.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Specifications

Cover display: 3.4-inch, super AMOLED, 60Hz refresh rate, 720 X 748 resolution

Main Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1 to 120Hz)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB and 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary camera with OIS + 12MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 10MP selfie camera

Battery: 4,000mAh

Protection: IP48, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Unboxing