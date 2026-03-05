Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech Reviews / Tired of wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay? This small device fixes it

Tired of wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay? This small device fixes it

I tested the UltraProLink DriveLink dongle to see if it could fix my in-car infotainment experience. It solves cable problem, but does not entirely replicate reliability of native wireless systems

UltraProLink DriveLink

UltraProLink DriveLink Adaptor

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 11:11 AM IST
In 2025, I moved from a two-wheeler to a four-wheeler. While evaluating the car I intended to buy, I noted that it supported wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. That seemed sufficient at the time. However, after a few months of daily use, I realised that wired connectivity inside the cabin was inconvenient. 
A car is not something one changes frequently. The infotainment experience, however, can be improved. I discovered that Hyundai bundles a complimentary adaptor in select models to enable wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. That prompted me to explore similar solutions for my vehicle. 
There were several adaptors available online, some priced as low as ₹1,500. My hesitation was simple: none of the brands appeared reliable.
 

Why I decided to try UltraProLink DriveLink

Around the same time, I came across the UltraProLink DriveLink, a similar dongle from a known accessories brand. It appeared to offer what I was looking for: a way to convert wired Android Auto or Apple CarPlay into a wireless experience. I decided to test it to see if it could resolve my infotainment concerns.

UltraProLink DriveLink: Specifications

  • Interface: USB-A, with USB-A to USB-C extension
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi (5.8GHz)
  • Services: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Price: ₹2,999
The functioning is straightforward. The dongle plugs into the same USB-A or USB-C port used for wired Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. Once inserted, the system recognises it and enters pairing mode. You then connect via Bluetooth on your smartphone, confirm the pairing key, and the wireless setup is complete.

What works in favour

The first thing I noticed was its size. Without the USB extension, it is smaller than a ₹10 coin. In my case, the USB port sits prominently on the infotainment console, so a compact and discreet accessory was essential. The DriveLink meets that requirement. 
  Since it only enables wireless connectivity, it does not alter how the infotainment system functions. Steering controls, microphone input, and other features work as they would with a wired connection. 
Audio performance was comparable to the wired setup and noticeably fuller than native Bluetooth streaming. For everyday use, that made a difference.

Where it falls short

Despite serving its primary function, the DriveLink has limitations. Its compact design may contribute to heat build-up, which can occasionally cause connection drops and performance inconsistencies. The build quality also feels average.
  There is a noticeable delay during initial boot-up and pairing. Although there is an LED indicator for connection status, its placement limits visibility and usefulness.

What I would tell anyone considering one

If wired Android Auto or Apple CarPlay feels restrictive, a dongle such as the UltraProLink DriveLink can offer convenience without replacing the infotainment system. It delivers a cleaner cabin setup and maintains audio quality close to wired performance. 
However, buyers should be prepared for minor delays and occasional instability. It solves the cable problem, but it does not entirely replicate the reliability of a native wireless infotainment system.

Topics : Automobile Apple Android

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 11:11 AM IST

