Tech Wrap Mar 4: Google Pixel Drop, VSCO Galleries, Android Desktop mode

Google has announced its March Pixel Drop, introducing a set of new software features for Pixel devices. The update focuses on expanded capabilities for the Gemini assistant, improvements to search tools and interface features, and additional functions for older Pixel models. This includes some of the capabilities that Google announced at the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, such as agentic capabilities for Gemini and improved Circle to Search.

Visual Supply Co. (VSCO) has launched a new standalone app called VSCO Galleries to make it easier for photographers to share photos with clients and collaborators. The app is currently available on the App Store for iPhone, and a desktop version is expected to launch later. According to a report by 9To5Google, the app aims to address a common issue photographers face when using traditional shared folders. In projects like weddings, events or portrait shoots, multiple photographers often upload images, which can make shared folders messy and harder to manage.

Google is rolling out a desktop-style interface for select Pixel devices as part of its March Pixel Drop. According to a report by The Verge, users with a Pixel 8 and newer phones can connect their device to an external monitor to access a multi-window desktop experience. The report also notes that the feature supports mouse and keyboard input.

Apple has introduced a new MacBook Air powered by the M5 chip. The new model succeeds the MacBook Air with M4, which was launched in 2025. Both laptops look quite similar, offering the same thin design along with 13-inch and 15-inch display options. However, there are several changes in performance, storage, connectivity and internal hardware. Here is a closer look at how the M5-powered MacBook Air compares to the previous M4 version.

M5 Pro, Max vs M4 Pro, Max: From architecture to performance, what's new After two consecutive days of product announcements ranging from iPhones to Macs, Apple is expected to unveil a new entry-level MacBook later today. Reports suggest the device could be called MacBook Neo, positioning it below the MacBook Air in Apple’s notebook portfolio. According to a report by MacRumors, the name appeared briefly in a regulatory listing on Apple’s website before being removed. While the document did not include specifications or images, it referenced a device identified as “MacBook Neo” with the model number A3404.

Apple on March 3, 2026, announced the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, powering the new MacBook Pro. They succeed the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips introduced in October 2024. While both generations are built for demanding professional workflows, the newer M5 series brings architectural changes and expanded AI compute capabilities alongside improvements in CPU and GPU performance.

The OPPO Pad 5 isn’t trying to be a headline-grabbing tablet with unmatched performance or pro-level features. What it does is offer a large, bright screen, solid battery life, dependable everyday performance, and good speakers — the essentials most people actually interact with day after day. It doesn’t push boundaries, but it doesn’t have obvious flaws that make you groan either.

The architect of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s chief AI model has quit his post, a surprise departure that’s rattled the developer community and raised questions about the Chinese online leader’s pivot to artificial intelligence.

Broadband gear maker GX Group has partnered with US chip company Qualcomm for rolling out AI-enhanced Wi-Fi 7 solutions that will be made in India, the European firm said on Wednesday. GX is one of the beneficiaries of the telecom production-linked incentive scheme.

Anthropic's moral stand on US military use of artificial intelligence is reshaping the competition between leading AI companies but also exposing a growing awareness that maybe chatbots just aren't capable enough for acts of war.

Social media platform X has overhauled its creator revenue sharing programme, introducing strict penalties for users who post artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content related to armed conflicts without proper disclosure. The move comes amid the ongoing West Asia crisis following US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which triggered a flood of misleading and fake AI-generated images and videos across social media platforms. The Elon Musk-owned company said the changes are aimed at protecting the authenticity of information during wartime.