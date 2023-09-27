close
Sensex (0.11%)
66015.52 + 70.05
Nifty (0.45%)
19697.15 + 88.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.63%)
5850.25 + 36.55
Nifty Midcap (0.29%)
40587.85 + 117.75
Nifty Bank (0.16%)
44535.10 + 69.25
Heatmap

192 Azerbaijani troops killed during offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh

A total of 192 Azerbaijani troops were killed and over 500 were wounded during Azerbaijan's offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh last week, the country's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

AP Baku
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 1:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A total of 192 Azerbaijani troops were killed and over 500 were wounded during Azerbaijan's offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh last week, the country's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.
The military operation allowed Azerbaijan to reclaim full control over the breakaway region that was run by separatists for about 30 years. Thousands of ethnic Armenians have sought to leave the region after separatist troops agreed to lay down arms.
The status of Nagorno-Karabakh remains uncertain even after Azerbaijan held two rounds of talks with separatist officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Over 20 people die due to gas station explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh

Nagorno-Karabakh: At least 68 killed, several missing in fuel depot blast

Likely to withdraw from collective security deal: Armenia PM Pashinyan

Turkey's Erdogan set to take oath for 3rd term, announce new Cabinet

India, Armenia, Iran hold 1st trilateral political consultations in Yerevan

China puts Evergrande's billionaire founder Hui Ka Yan under police control

Germany bans racist group for indoctrination of children with Nazi ideology

China accuses Taiwan of using economic, trade issues to seek independence

Black Americans express concerns about racist depictions in news media

How did Maui fire spread so quickly? Overgrown gully may be key to probe

Topics : Azerbaijan Armenia

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVedanta Share PriceStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 September 27 ScheduleByju's Lay off 4,000 EmployeesGold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon