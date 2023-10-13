close
Sensex (-0.58%)
66080.50 -385.88
Nifty (-0.56%)
19704.00 -110.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
5984.15 + 3.60
Nifty Midcap (-0.24%)
40560.90 -99.25
Nifty Bank (-0.67%)
44296.45 -300.25
Heatmap

254 Nepali students rescued from conflict-ridden Israel return home

The minister said 557 Nepalis had provided their details in response to a request from the Embassy of Nepal in Tel Aviv to those wishing to return to Nepal or relocate to safer places

Nepal students evacuated

Nepalese woman welcomes her daughter who is evacuated from Israel at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal (Photo: AP/PTI)

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 12:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A group of 254 Nepali students rescued from the strife-torn Israel and led by Foreign Minister N P Saud arrived in Kathmandu on Friday.
A Nepal Airlines flight that took off from Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport on Thursday landed at Tribhuvan International Airport here this morning after a stopover in Dubai.
Speaking to the media at the airport, Foreign Minister Saud, who flew to Israel a day before to facilitate the rescue mission, said the remaining Nepalis who have requested repatriation would be rescued soon.
The minister said 557 Nepalis had provided their details in response to a request from the Embassy of Nepal in Tel Aviv to those wishing to return to Nepal or relocate to safer places.
"Out of the 557 Nepalis, 503 had applied to return to Nepal and among them 254 have returned home today with us," he was quoted as saying by the Himalayan Times newspaper.
Minister Saud also said that 54 Nepalis who had requested to be relocated from risky areas have been shifted to safer zones in Israel.
Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out a barrage of air strikes in Southern Israel on Saturday which killed 10 Nepali students. Six students were rescued and one went missing.
"A search continues for Bipin Joshi who has gone missing following the attacks. We will share the information as soon as we get additional information on this," Saud said.
"The Israeli side has stated that it will take some time for handing over the bodies as it is required to complete the legal process and keep separate details of each and every deceased, and the number of bodies in Israel is currently very high," he said, requesting the families and relatives of the deceased Nepalis to have patience.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there were 265 students from Nepal studying under the Israel government-funded 'Learn and Earn' scheme in different parts of Israel, and about 4,500 Nepali citizens working in various professional fields.

Also Read

Latest LIVE: PM Modi inaugurates 9th Parliamentary Speakers' Summit

Iran Prez, Saudi Crown Prince hold 1st call since ties mended, discuss war

WTO chief warns of 'big impact' on trade if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

US defence secy to visit Israel to discuss military aid following attack

Hamas practised in plain sight, posting video of mock attack before breach

S Korea says it expressed concern to China for sending North escapees back

Israel-Hamas war: Red Cross warns Gaza hospitals could turn into 'morgues'

Israel-Hamas war: Iran's warning, support from world leaders, and more

N Korea threatens nuke strike over US aircraft carrier's arrival in S Korea

Trump returning to civil trial next week with Michael Cohen set to testify

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nepal Israel-Palestine Gaza conflict Hamas

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023Jasprit BumrahGold-Silver PriceAngel One Q2 resultsWorld Cup NZ vs BAN Playing 11Operation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon