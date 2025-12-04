Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 08:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 4.1 magnitude quake strikes Afghanistan, no causalities reported so far

4.1 magnitude quake strikes Afghanistan, no causalities reported so far

Afghanistan sits on numerous fault lines between the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates, with a fault line also running directly through Herat

Earthquake

These frequent earthquakes in Afghanistan cause damage to vulnerable communities. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Afghanistan in the early hours of Thursday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology.

A post on X shared the details, stating that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 140 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 04/12/2025 03:05:19 IST, Lat: 36.54 N, Long: 71.66 E, Depth: 140 km, Location: Afghanistan."

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Afghanistan on Monday.

Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, and the Hindu Kush Mountain range is a geologically active area where quakes occur every year, according to the Red Cross.

Also Read

Earthquake

4.4 magnitude quake strikes Indonesia, no causalities reported so far

Earthquake, Afghanistan Earthquake

4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes western Nepal province, no damage reported

A police officer on a bicycle passes a makeshift memorial outside of the Farragut West Metro Station a day after two National Guard members were shot in Washington | REUTERS

Afghan national to be charged with murder in White House guard shooting

Donald Trump, Trump

What Trump said on 'Third World' migration & which nations may be affected

Donald Trump, Trump

US orders green card review for 19 nations after DC National Guard attack

On November 4, a powerful earthquake rattled northern Afghanistan, killing at least 27 people and injuring 956 more, according to Sharafat Zaman Amar. The tremor also damaged one of the country's most beautiful mosques, CNN reported.

 

Families were jolted awake in the early hours of Monday when the 6.3-magnitude quake struck near Mazar-i-Sharif, one of the most populated cities in the north of the country, at a shallow depth of 28 kilometres (17.4 miles), the United States Geological Survey said, as per CNN.

Afghanistan sits on numerous fault lines between the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates, with a fault line also running directly through Herat. Its location on several active fault lines along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates makes it a seismically active region. These plates meet and collide, causing frequent seismic activity.

As per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, landslides and earthquakes.

These frequent earthquakes in Afghanistan cause damage to vulnerable communities, which are already grappling with decades of conflict and underdevelopment and have left them with little resilience to cope with multiple simultaneous shocks, UNOCHA noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump

US talks with Putin on Ukraine plan gave impression war may end: Trump

Damages following flooding in downtown Hat Yai, Thailand on Nov. 29

Deadly floods across Asia cause $20 bn losses, show growing climate risks

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump outlines plan to unwind Biden-era fuel efficiency standards

shipping

Shipping rates surge 467% on conflicts, sanctions, supply disruptions

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Rubio warns of 'imminent threat' from radical Islam

Topics : Earthquake earthquakes Afghanistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon