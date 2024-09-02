Business Standard
Home / World News / 6 killed, over 13 injured after suicide bomber detonates in Afghan capital

6 killed, over 13 injured after suicide bomber detonates in Afghan capital

The dead included one woman, while 13 people were wounded, all of them civilians who were taken to a hospital for treatment

Bomber, Suicide bomber

Representative Photo: Shutterstock

AP Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Police in the Afghan capital say a suicide bomber carried out an attack Monday, killing at least six people and injuring 13 others.
The blast took place in the southwestern Qala Bakhtiar neighborhood in Kabul, said Khalid Zadran, spokesman for the Kabul police chief.
The dead included one woman, he said, while 13 people were wounded, all of them civilians who were taken to a hospital for treatment.
A police investigation is underway. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.
The Islamic State group's affiliate, a major rival of the ruling Taliban, has carried out previous attacks on schools, hospitals, mosques and Shiite areas throughout the country.
The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 during the chaotic departure of U.S. and NATO troops after 20 years. Despite initial promises of a more moderate stance, the Taliban gradually reimposed a harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or Shariah, as they did during their previous rule of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

Topics : Afghanistan Kabul Kabul Blast Suicide bombing Terrorism

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

