7 nations condemn Iran attacks on vessels, energy sites, Hormuz closure

Leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan and the United Kingdom condemened Iran "in the strongest terms" for attacks on "unarmed commercial vessels" and civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas facilities, as well as what they described as the "de facto closure" of the Strait of Hormuz, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Al Jazeera, the seven countries urged Tehran to immediately halt its actions and attempts to block the key maritime route in the joint statement, stressing that "freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law."

As per Al Jazeera, they also expressed readiness to support "appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait" and welcomed "the commitment of nations who are engaging in preparatory planning."

Meanwhile, China called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions in the West Asia, emphasising that the safety of international waterways must not be compromised, Al Jazeera reported.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the ongoing conflict was disrupting global energy security and warned of broader economic consequences, Al Jazeera reported.

"The situation in the West Asia has disrupted global energy security," said Lin Jian, spokesperson at the Chinese Foreign Ministry, at a news conference, as per Al Jazeera.

"The countries involved should immediately cease military operations to prevent regional instability from having a greater impact on global economic development," he said.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has deployed a small team of military planners to coordinate with the United States on developing a "viable collective plan" to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a UK defence official said on Thursday, CNN reported.

According to CNN, the planners will join existing British personnel already working alongside US Central Command, the official added.

The move comes as Washington and its allies step up efforts to respond to Iran's de facto closure of the crucial waterway following military operations launched by the US and Israel against Iran. US President Donald Trump has publicly called for allied support to reopen the strait, while also maintaining that the US is capable of acting independently if needed.

However, partner nations have indicated reluctance to deploy military assets directly into the strait amid ongoing hostilities.

According to CNN, in a joint statement, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan said, "We express our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the strait.