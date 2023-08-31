Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.39%)
64831.41 -255.84
Nifty (-0.48%)
19253.80 -93.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.36%)
5619.40 + 20.35
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
39118.65 + 41.10
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43989.15 -243.45
Heatmap

'Adjusted' to jail life, former Pak PM Imran Khan tells his legal team

Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan has told his legal team that he had "adjusted" himself in the environment of the high-security Attock District Jail, a media report said on Thursday

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 10:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan has told his legal team that he had "adjusted" himself in the environment of the high-security Attock District Jail, a media report said on Thursday.
Khan, 70, in his interaction with his legal team, led by Salman Safdar, shared some interesting revelations, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.
The former premier is happy over the changing of his status after the suspension of his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case and now he has been given some additional facilities. He was also happy to get a pencil and paper for writing for the first time, the paper reported.
For the first time, Khan saw himself in the mirror during his imprisonment. He also shaved for the first time since his incarceration, it added.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief has completed reading his Islamic books and now he has asked his legal team to send him writings on political history. It has been learnt that he had been provided a TV set on which only the state-run PTV channel could be seen but he usually did not watch it.
Khan also expressed his disappointment over the Supreme Court returning his petition -- challenging his political victimisation' and denial of right to fair trial' over rejected pre-arrest bail pleas -- by raising objections after five days of filing it. He believes that the top court should have taken up his petition.

Also Read

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi demands B-class facilities for her husband

Pakistan: Imran Khan booked under Official Secrets Act in Cipher case

Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence

Ex-US Prez Barack Obama, Dalai Lama to visit Karnataka in December

Trump pleads not guilty and waives arraignment in Georgia election case

Taliban say they have signed mining contracts worth $6.5 bn in Afghanistan

Pakistan court grants permission to Imran Khan to speak to his sons

US jobless claims applications inch back down as firms hold on to employees

His lawyer, Salman Safdar, has requested the special court to conduct his client's trial at a regular one with access given to the general public, enabling them to attend the proceedings to ensure fairness and dispensation of justice, the paper said.
The lawyer has also challenged the notification of the law ministry expressing "no objection" in conducting a jail trial.
He asked the court to set aside the notification and declare it as illegal, unlawful as well as against the principles of a fair trial and proceedings guaranteed under Article 10-A of the Constitution, according to the paper.
Khan was sent to jail on August 5 after his conviction in the Toshakhana case but the Islamabad High Court suspended his sentence on August 29 and ordered his release. But he was not set free as a special court set up to try him in the violation of the official secret act decided to remand him in jail until September 13.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Maurti Suzuki Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiAdani Group - HindenburgMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistantMarket regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distributionCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityG20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 monthsMcDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon