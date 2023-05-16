Agencies men caused May 9 mayhem, PTI blamed to justify crackdown: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Monday accused the "agencies men" for arson and shooting in some areas during the May 9 violent protests and said that it was blamed on his party to justify the current crackdown by Shehbaz Sharif government.

"We have ample amount of evidence to present to any independent inquiry that the arson and in some places shootings were done by agencies men who wanted to cause mayhem and blame it on PTI so the current crackdown would be justified," said Khan in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

In a video statement, Khan said the government buildings and the Lahore Corps Commander's House were ransacked under the "organised conspiracy".

He said miscreants were infiltrated into the PTI protesters and instigated his workers, video evidence of which he said available with the party.

"I want an independent inquiry [into the vandalism]..," he said adding that this was all being done under the "London plan" to ban his party and put all the leaders behind bars.

Earlier in another tweet, he also shared videos stating that PTI Punjab chapter President Dr Yasmin Rashid and her sisters were "clearly telling the protesters not to harm Jinnah house".

"Clearly this was all stage managed by those who wanted to use this as a pretext to further crackdown on PTI, jail our workers and senior leadership along with me so that the assurances given to NS [Nawaz Sharif] in the London plan could be honoured," he alleged.

The protests were triggered following his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

His statement comes shortly after the military's top brass vowed to try protesters and their abettors under relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act, after PTI workers and supporters stormed military installations on May 9, which the army dubbed as "Black Day".

The decision came during a Special Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) held at the General Headquarters with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in the chair, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), reported Geo News.

Following the arrest of Khan, the PTI workers stormed the military installations and ransacked Lahore's Corps Commander house, originally known as Jinnah House, among other public properties.