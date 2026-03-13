Friday, March 13, 2026 | 09:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / All 6 airmen in refuelling aircraft that crashed in Iraq dead: US military

All 6 airmen in refuelling aircraft that crashed in Iraq dead: US military

The military says the circumstances of the incident are being investigated

Aerial refuelling

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 9:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US military on Friday said all six airmen aboard a refuelling aircraft that went down in Iraq are dead. 
The military says the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.
 

More From This Section

Pete Hegseth

Iran's new supreme leader 'wounded, likely disfigured', says Hegseth

US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump says US would escort ships in Strait of Hormuz 'if needed'

Turkey flag

NATO air defences intercept third ballistic missile over Turkiye

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump tariffs will cost US households more than $2,500 this year: Democrats

Russian oil, crude oil

How the Iran war's oil shock is giving Russia a $150 million daily boost

Topics : US Military airplane crash Iraq

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance