All 6 airmen in refuelling aircraft that crashed in Iraq dead: US military
The military says the circumstances of the incident are being investigated
AP Dubai
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The US military on Friday said all six airmen aboard a refuelling aircraft that went down in Iraq are dead.
The military says the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.
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Topics : US Military airplane crash Iraq
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First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 9:14 PM IST